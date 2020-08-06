SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its ongoing advocacy for its communities and partners navigating COVID-19, Postmates today announced its proud support for the RESTAURANTS Act and urges Congress to pass this vital piece of legislation. Postmates is the first on-demand delivery marketplace to pledge support for the RESTAURANTS Act, believing this legislation will provide much-needed relief to restaurants and supply chain companies.
"Restaurants aren't just the heart of communities across the country, they are vital to the strength of local economies. Postmates is passionate about supporting every aspect of our marketplace because we know that when one pillar of our community is harmed then the whole system is impacted. That's why it is so important that Congress passes the RESTAURANTS Act and protects an industry that has been hit hard by the pandemic. Without congressional action, we may permanently compromise the entire food service economy — inaction isn't an option," said Bastian Lehmann, CEO of Postmates.
Postmates was founded as a solution for small and locally owned businesses to be able to compete in the emergent on-demand economy. The company's uniquely-designed platform gives businesses and restaurants the technical tools to offer delivery, pick-up, and marketing capabilities -- as well as the flexibility they need to reach new and existing customers, and allows businesses on the platform to set their own prices.
Throughout the pandemic, Postmates has provided an essential service to communities throughout the country, connecting individuals under stay at home orders to the food and resources they need, and offering a valuable source of revenue for restaurants struggling under public health restrictions.
In addition, Postmates has deployed a number of emergency measures to support its marketplace during the COVID-19 crisis including: family care and childcare subsidies for workers, instant payouts for businesses on the platform, and Postmates partnered with hundreds of platform users to help them gain access to federal loans.
The RESTAURANTS Act would help to stabilize not only the restaurant industry, but also the supply chain companies that are often overlooked. The farmers, distributors, fishers, wine and beer producers, and distributors that are dependent on a thriving restaurant industry have also fallen victim to the pandemic. This legislation would provide a lifeline to the entire restaurant industry and supply chain.
ABOUT POSTMATES
Postmates is a leader in on-demand food delivery. The platform gives customers access to the most selection of merchants in the US with more than 600,000 restaurants and retailers available for delivery and pickup, many of which are exclusive to Postmates. The market leader in Los Angeles and markets across the southwest, Postmates covers 80% of US households, across all 50 states. Customers can get free delivery on all merchants by joining Postmates Unlimited, the industry's first subscription service. Learn more or start a delivery by downloading the app or visiting www.postmates.com.