FREMONT, Calif., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solutions announced today that its Middle East division has been named as the Best Food Waste Management Solutions Designer and Manufacturer 2021. This is one of the UAE Business Awards 2021 presented by MEA Markets.
This respected award symbolizes the hard work and outstanding effort of all nominees who have helped to ensure that the UAE is a demanding and dynamic country. After MEA Market's selection and judging process, Power Knot Middle East was narrowed down from all nominees in order to find the best market leader.
MEA Markets is a quarterly publication dedicated to researching and publicizing the major moves and events as they happen across the entire Middle East & Africa region. Their team of highly trained and committed journalists, contributors, researchers and worldwide industry insiders are on hand to ensure that our global readership enjoys 24/7 access to timely and entertaining content that keeps them up to date with the ins and outs of this fast moving region.
"We are proud to receive the Best Food Waste Management Solutions Designer and Manufacturer 2021 award from MEA Markets. The LFC Biodigester continues to prove itself as the premier global solution to food waste management," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "Orders for the LFC Biodigester have persevered through the pandemic, showing that the need for on site organic waste solutions is critical to long term sustainability."
The LFC biodigester is currently being utilized in the Middle East at the Dubai Municipality, Beeah, RAK Waste Management Authority Headquarters, DULSCO and Accor group, Hilton, Marriott, Rotana, and Mandarin Hotel Group.
About the LFC biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of waste food that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 20 lb (10 kg) per day to 4000 lb (1800 kg) per day of waste food. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
