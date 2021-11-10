FREMONT, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it has installed an LFC-1000 biodigester at a wholesale distribution center and farm in the Midwest United States. The LFC-1000 biodigester comes with a built-in bin tipper and can digest up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of waste per day.
The LFC-1000 biodigester at the distribution chain is being used to handle high volumes of organic waste caused by damage from transportation, contamination, improper handling, or storage. The food waste digester is a modern sustainable solution that is economical, and reduces fees that would have been used for handling, storing, and transporting thousands of pounds of organic waste to composting centers.
The customer chose an LFC-1000 biodigester not just for its capacity but importantly because it has a bin tipper incorporated into the machine. The bin tipper is fully automatic and lifts the bin full of waste to put it into the machine. On some days, more than 2100 kg (4700 lb) of waste was put in the machine. This is accomplished with over 65 bin loads but that would be back breaking work if loaded by hand.
All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about its operation to the server and that data is retained for five years.
The data includes the amount of food waste digested hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly; the number of times the door is opened in these periods; and the amount of CO2 diverted from the landfill during these periods. Data from multiple machines can be aggregated into a single report. The LFC Cloud is accessible from any phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world without needing to install an app.
"We are excited about how the distribution center and farm is using the LFC-1000 biodigester for cost-effective and environmentally friendly waste disposal," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The bin tipper has reduced the strain on labor and time, and has helped our customer sustainably digest tremendous amounts of organic waste. A daily average of over 1000 kg (2200 lb) of waste has been digested in the first five months of installation."
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 9 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, access https://powerknot.com/.
