FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions, announced today that it launched the flat top version of the LFC-300 biodigester to the market. The LFC-300FT biodigester is the largest flat top machine available on the market.
This biodigester is used by customers where it is critical to retain a working area and use the same space for a biodigester. The top is flat and can be used for food preparation or storage while the machine is in use. As with all of Power Knot's biodigesters, the LFC-300FT biodigester weighs the amount of waste food that is ingested, and reports that graphically and numerically on its color touch screen. The machine uses a chassis within a chassis to accurately and properly weigh food waste and run analytics despite movement and force applied to the top of the LFC biodigester.
"The LFC-300FT biodigester is a revolutionary product perfect for supermarkets, restaurants, and food preparation facilities with limited space" said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The double chassis allows the biodigester to digest food waste while its surface can be used for food preparation or as an additional countertop."
The LFC-300 flat top biodigester uses the LFC-VII, Power Knot's seventh generation technology and latest update to software, hardware, mechanics, and cloud computing. An NFC card reader is a standard feature on the LFC-300 flat top biodigester. This allows you to account for the type of waste, the source of the waste, or the person adding the waste.
All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about its operation to the server and that data is retained for five years.
The data includes the amount of food waste digested hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly; the number of times the door is opened in these periods; and the amount of CO2 diverted from the landfill during these periods. With the new LFC-VII update, the LFC Cloud can now provide reports and data based on operators and types of food waste. Data from multiple machines can be aggregated into a single report.
You can access the LFC Cloud from any phone, tablet, or computer anywhere in the world without needing to install an app.
About the LFC Biodigester
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally, the LFC Biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California. For more information, access http://www.powerknot.com.
