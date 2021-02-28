FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solution announced today that it has launched the smallest industrial grade food digester on the market, the LFC-25 biodigester. The LFC-25 biodigester is the latest addition to the LFC® biodigester family which now has eight different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day.
"We are incredibly proud to launch the LFC-25 biodigester. It is a revolutionary new product that uses our seventh generation technology and integrates new software and hardware developments along with improved statistics and diagnostics," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "This opens the door for affordable food waste management across numerous industries and verticals."
The LFC-25 biodigester is a fully enclosed automatic biodigester capable of digesting nominaly 25 kg (55 lb) of food waste each day with no noise or odor. It is the first industrial grade food digester designed to fit neatly in compact spaces. It is the size of a residential dishwasher and can fit under countertops. It has a universal AC input that can accept any local power cord for ease of global installations. The rear trough design permits it to be mounted flush against the back wall making it easy to install the plumbing and electrical connections. The LFC-25 biodigester is available in a marine model designed to withstand the harsh conditions of the sea. The LFC-25 marine model is built stronger than its shoreside counterpart and has additional features specifically required for installation on super yachts.
All LFC biodigesters automatically connect to the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. The flow of data is optimized so that on ocean going vessels the bandwidth requirements are very low. The data includes the amount of waste food digested hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly; the number of times the door is opened in these periods; and the amount of CO2 diverted from the landfill during these periods. Data from multiple machines can be aggregated into a single report. Learn more about the LFC-25 biodigester here.
About Power Knot
Power Knot LLC is the market leader of on site organic waste management solutions for commercial and industrial operations that demand hygiene and durability. The LFC® biodigester digests organic waste and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today with eight biodigester models that process from 10 kg (22 lb) to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.
