FREMONT, Calif., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot LLC, the market leader for on site organic waste management solution announced today that it has launched the updated LFC-1000 biodigester, a food digester with a daily capacity up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) with a built-in bin tipper. The LFC-1000 biodigester is the largest model available in the LFC® biodigester family which has eight different models that can process from 10 kg (22 lb) up to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day.
"The updated LFC-1000 biodigester is a game changer for organizations where large amounts of organic waste are a daily issue," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "The updated machine includes a bin tipper that is activated by NFC cards. These allow the facility to track the type of waste or the operator. The on-site capability and capacity for large amounts of organic waste digestion provide huge opportunities for cost reduction and accountability."
The LFC-1000 biodigester is a fully enclosed automatic biodigester capable of digesting nominaly 1000kg (2200 lb) of food waste each day with no noise or odor. The bin tipper can lift up to 70kg (150 lb) of waste at a time thereby preventing injuries and optimizing operations.
This biodigester is the first industrial grade food digester with a built-in bin tipper controlled by an NFC card. The entire machine is made entirely out of stainless steel and comes with a touchscreen user interface that can currently support up to 10 NFC cards. The NFC cards allow operators to track the type and weight of the food waste. The data is compiled into an easy to read dashboards and graphs. The data provides clear insight to organizations to create actionable plans to make strategic adjustments to operations for food waste prevention and minimization.
All food waste data can be found on the LFC Cloud, Power Knot's revolutionary continuous data analytics system. The LFC Cloud shows statistics on usage, diagnostics, and service schedules, and can be accessed from any device anywhere in the world. The LFC biodigester securely sends data about the operation of the LFC biodigester to the server and that data is retained for five years. The data includes the amount of waste food digested hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly; the number of times the door is opened in these periods; and the amount of CO2 diverted from the landfill during these periods. Data from multiple machines can be aggregated into a single report.
About Power Knot
Power Knot LLC is the market leader of on site organic waste management solutions for commercial and industrial operations that demand hygiene and durability. The LFC® biodigester digests organic waste and reduces the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. With installations globally, Power Knot offers the most technologically advanced machines available today with eight biodigester models that process from 10 kg (22 lb) to 3000 kg (6600 lb) of food waste per day. Power Knot designs, develops, and manufactures its products in Silicon Valley, California.
