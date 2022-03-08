FREMONT, Calif., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Power Knot Ocean, the market leader for onsite organic waste management solutions announced today that it has received multiple food digester orders from Holland America Lines.
Holland America Line is an American-owned cruise line and a subsidiary of Carnival Corporation & plc. In 2019, Carnival Corporation tested the LFC biodigester to improve environmental compliance and the disposal of food waste onboard its ships. After two years of testing food waste digester competitors, Holland America has returned to Power Knot and placed multiple orders for the LFC biodigester for many of their ships.
The LFC® biodigester is a machine that digests food waste. These machines are usually installed in a commercial kitchen or galley and reduce the expense, inconvenience, mess, and carbon footprint of disposing of food waste that would otherwise be hauled to a landfill. Power Knot has eight different sizes that digest from 10 kg (20 lb) per day to 3000 kg (6600 lb) per day of food waste. With many hundreds of installations globally on land and on the ocean, the LFC biodigester has proven to be reliable, safe, and cost effective.
"Power Knot continues to offer service and support to all our customers without issue despite the impact of the pandemic on the supply chain," said Iain Milnes, President at Power Knot. "We have prepared accordingly and planned with our suppliers to meet growing demand for our products. We are able to supply spare parts as needed without issue and can fully service our maritime customers with the LFC biodigester."
About Power Knot
Power Knot provides safe and economically sound solutions for commercial, industrial, and military customers globally seeking to reduce their carbon footprint. Our technologies are proven, available today, have been in reliable use for many years, and offer a payback period typically of less than two years. We design, develop, and manufacture our products in our headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.
