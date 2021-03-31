CHICAGO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, today kicked off the 2021 grilling season by identifying consumer trends and announcing west coast expansion.
Pre offers great-tasting, grass-fed and grass-finished beef with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre beef is 100% grass-fed and grass finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world. Pre's rigorous 15 points of curation including source, breed, diet, taste, tenderness, quality, marbling, color, size, and weight, delivers high-quality, better-for-you beef.
Pre grass-fed and grass-finished beef is now available nationwide for restaurant-quality meals at home. Consumers can find their store or purchase online at http://www.eatpre.com.
"Pre is bringing back the thrill of the grill this season with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef," said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. "Wherever you are—from the urban balconies of New York City to the beachfront backyards of Santa Monica—Pre's easy-to-understand education, flavor-forward recipes, and unique cooking methods will inspire home cooks around the U.S. to create a great-tasting restaurant experience at home."
This grilling season, Pre educates and emboldens home cooks to explore new preparation and products for restaurant-quality cooking at every meal occasion. Key themes and trends include:
1. Embrace Beef Geekery. Quality standards are confusing, and labeling can be downright murky. Study up on pasture policy and follow Pre's instructions right on its patented, transparent packaging to see what you're really getting. Pre's educational series, Wet-Aged and Confused, talks sourcing, nutrition, preparation and more.
2. Veggie-forward doesn't have to mean no meat. There's room on the plate for plant-based and carnivorous to coexist. Celebrate steak salad season with spring greens and thinly sliced sirloin. Better your blended burger with shaved garden vegetables, herbs and spices. Pre's better-for-you beef pairs well with vegetarian sides.
3. Riff off regional. Have fun celebrating regional flavors and grilling styles across the U.S. Go adobo or chimichurri, feta mint or florentine, or all out smoky sweet harissa or sriracha.
4. Carve out time for technnique. The right technique can make all the difference between perfectly juicy to overdone, especially on premium, 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef. Master perfect grill marks, the reverse sear, and best practices from defrost to deglaze.
5. Ponder portions. While larger cuts, roasts, and curated boxes are best for larger gatherings or to replenish a freezer, petit sirloins might be just the right size for date night at home (again!) Choose better quality and just the right quantity.
Thanks to a mild climate and nutrient-dense pastures, Pre cattle are free to graze on open pasture year-round to meet the strictest animal welfare standards in the world, while USDA pasture policy mandates access to the outdoors only 120 days per year. Emphasis on grass not grain is better for cattle, people and the planet. Pre beef is shipped in the subprimal form while it wet-ages via sea freight, which has a lower carbon footprint than other methods of transport, such as air, rail or motor vehicle. All Pre beef is cut, trimmed or ground in Chicago.
Pre beef is always 100% grass-fed, grass-finished and raised with no added antibiotics, added hormones, BPA or GMOs. Pre beef is Halal Compliant, Whole30 Approved, Certified Paleo and Certified Keto.
About Pre® Brands
Pre® Brands is a provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the grass-fed category. Pre offers great-tasting, high-quality beef with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre meat is 100% grass-fed and grass finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world. For more information, visit http://www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre on Facebook and Instagram.
