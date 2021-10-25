CHICAGO, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Pre® Brands, a leading provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef, celebrates tailgating season with "better-for-you beef" appetizers to sustain the sizzle for year-round grilling.
Aubrey Johansen, personal chef and professional food lover, recommends premium cuts and flavorful twists on classic football favorites. Johansen's clients include professional athletes and serious spectators alike. She suggests grilling straight through tailgating season to up your appetizer game while keeping it quick and easy enough to avoid missing key plays. The following recipes, Ultimate Tailgate Sliders with Bacon Aioli and Grilled New York Strip Nachos are made on a grill and take 30 minutes or less.
"Autumn is no time for your grill to take a time out," said Johnasen. "Sustain the sizzle with these delicious, hearty recipes made with 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef from Pre. These appetizers are in my top five craveable classics for a reason: nothing satisfies like high-quality beef from Pre." To brush up on tips and techniques, follow Johansen's grilling adventures at @thatswhatsheeats.
While starting with high-quality, 100% grassfed and grass-finished beef is her best pro tip, Johansen also offers up technique for seasoning, temperature and resting time. For more Pre Beef Geekery, visit https://www.eatpre.com/pages/educational-videos.
"Consumers are looking for satisfying, restaurant-quality meals at home and Pre delivers with 'better-for-you' beef," said Nicole Schumacher, Chief Marketing Officer, Pre Brands. "Sourcing, nutrition and taste matter, and produce what we call 'better-for-you beef'. Through our 15 points of curation, we provide the most healthful and delicious meat possible to inspire everyday home cooks and gourmands alike."
Pre offers great-tasting, grass-fed and grass-finished beef with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre beef is 100% grass-fed and grass-finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world. Pre's rigorous 15 points of curation including source, breed, diet, taste, tenderness, quality, marbling, color, size, and weight, deliver high-quality, better-for-you beef.
Thanks to a mild climate and nutrient-dense pastures, Pre cattle are free to graze on open pasture year-round to meet the strictest animal welfare standards in the world, while USDA pasture policy mandates access to the outdoors only 120 days per year. Emphasis on grass not grain is better for cattle, people and the planet. Pre beef is shipped in the subprimal form while it wet-ages via sea freight, which has a lower carbon footprint than other methods of transport, such as air, rail or motor vehicle. All Pre beef is cut, trimmed or ground in Chicago.
According to a recent Pre Brands Market Study, today's consumers are purchasing 37 percent more better-for-you beef than they were one year ago. Looking forward, 31 percent of overall consumers are planning to purchase more than that this year and 59 percent are planning to purchase the same amount better-for-you beef this year.
Pre beef is always 100% grass-fed, grass-finished and raised with no added antibiotics, added hormones, BPA or GMOs. Pre beef is Halal Compliant, Whole30 Approved, Certified Paleo and Certified Keto.
Check out more Game-Day Recipes and enjoy savory, better-for-you beef all autumn long with other Fall Favorites including Chuck Roast Vindaloo curry, Thai Beef Bone Broth, and Pumpkin Chili with Beef.
About Pre® Brands
Pre® Brands is a provider of 100% grass-fed and grass-finished beef and the leading brand of steak in the better-for-you beef category. Pre offers great-tasting, high-quality beef with absolute transparency from pasture to package to plate. Farmed in the lush pastures of Australia and New Zealand, Pre beef is 100% grass-fed and grass finished in accordance with the strictest standards in the world and now available nationwide for restaurant-quality meals at home. For more information, including where to buy, visit http://www.eatpre.com or follow @eatpre_ on Instagram and @prebrands on Facebook.
