LOS ANGELES, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Thanks to an outpouring of generosity from supporters across the globe, The Prem Rawat Foundation (TPRF) is helping supply food, water and other humanitarian aid to those suffering from the war in Ukraine.
TPRF has initially provided $250,000 in grants to World Central Kitchen and Cesvi. Both are proven nonprofit partners who are in strong positions to help people in Ukraine and those seeking refuge in neighboring countries.
Supporters are continuing to donate toward the effort, enabling TPRF to provide more aid in the weeks ahead. Donate here to increase the amount of aid that TPRF can give for Ukraine relief.
"Prem Rawat and all of us at TPRF are deeply concerned about the humanitarian crisis unfolding in Ukraine. Friends of TPRF have offered exceptional support to provide critical aid for people suffering from this tragic war. Continued donations will increase the amount of humanitarian aid that TPRF can provide," says Linda Pascotto, TPRF Board Chair.
The TPRF grant of $125,000 to World Central Kitchen (WCK) will help provide nutritious meals and water to thousands of people at border crossings, shelters, and in refugee camps in 20 cities in Ukraine, Poland, Hungary, Romania and Moldova. To date, over 1.7 million meals have been served and the TPRF grant will help further scale up the effort.
"World Central Kitchen is grateful for TPRF's support and belief in our mission. They share our belief that a plate of food is more than just nourishment; it's hope and a sign that someone cares," said Jason Collis, WCK's Vice President of Relief. "Their support will allow us to continue to provide fresh and comforting meals to Ukrainians fleeing their homes as well as those staying in the country."
The TPRF grant of $125,000 to Cesvi will also help provide vital necessities to refugees including water, food, hygiene kits, medical supplies, sleeping bags, mattresses, insulated tents and psychological support for those who are traumatized.
"Thank you to everyone at The Prem Rawat Foundation for your generous support. We are honored by your partnership and happy for the help that together we will be able to bring to the field where thousands of people are suffering," says Roberto Vignola, Cesvi Deputy General Manager.
Since Prem Rawat founded TPRF in 2001, it has given over 160 grants totaling over $5.1 million to a variety of partner NGOs in 40 countries to help victims of natural disasters, COVID-19 and other traumas.
The humanitarian grants are just one of the ways that TPRF fulfills its mission of advancing dignity, peace and prosperity across the globe.
TPRF's Food for People program has provided over 4.5 million nutritious meals, clean water and educational opportunities to underserved children and elderly adults in India, Nepal and Ghana.
TPRF also offers the Peace Education Program, an innovative series of video-based workshops that have helped over 230,000 people in over 70 countries discover their own inner strength, hope and peace.
Registered as a U.S.-based 501(c)(3) tax-exempt nonprofit organization, TPRF has earned the highest rankings from independent evaluators Guidestar and Charity Navigator for transparency, fiscal responsibility, results and management.
Learn more about The Prem Rawat Foundation here.
Media Contact
Jake Frankel, The Prem Rawat Foundation, 1.310.392.5700, jakefrankel@tprf.org
Mary Wishard, The Prem Rawat Foundation, 1.310.392.5700, marywishard@tprf.org
SOURCE The Prem Rawat Foundation