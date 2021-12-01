NEW YORK, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The launch in 2017 of the Korean Fishery's national brand, K-FISH, aimed to promote the quality of Korean seafood and enhance its global competitiveness. Each year since then, the Korean Fishery office has held two-week-long promotions in many countries entitled "K-Seafood Global Weeks." This year's extensive efforts continued to include B2C (business to consumers) by introducing Korean seafood products to consumers online as well as offline. These special showcases ran successfully in the U.S. and other countries at the same time.
These events introduced K-FISH seafood products and stressed the clean ecological environment for its production, its strict brand usage guidelines, and its rigorous quality management. Its 14 Korean seafood products available for export are: Gim (Laver Seaweed), Miyok (Sea Mustard), Oysters, Abalone, Sea Cucumbers, Fish Cake, Red Snow Crab, Seasoned Squid, Conger Eel, Flatfish, Tuna, Baby Calms, Roes and Mackerel.
About K-FISH
K-FISH is the famous Korean Fishery national export brand that offers premium seafood for global seafood lovers. Based on its clean seas, its advanced management, and its stringent tests, K-FISH's products are of the best quality and very safe. Now you can purchase its wonderful seafood in U.S. markets. Every product is a precious gift from its pure seas and matches its meticulous procedures.
All of its delicious seafood is from Korea!
