GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- PRIDE Centric Resources today announced the relaunch of The Kitchen Spot, a comprehensive lead generation website for PRIDE member commercial kitchen equipment and supply dealers. The Kitchen Spot's primary purpose is to connect restaurants and commercial kitchens with the right supply and design experts, through a nationwide network. With their partnership with over 100 of the top foodservice brands and nearly 100 dealer locations across the United States, The Kitchen Spot provides a local, unique connection to the experts that foodservice operators need.
Shifting focus, PRIDE adjusted the strategy behind this robust website, focusing less on individual product transactions but instead on providing the connection to dealers. The exclusive dealer locator tool gives end-users access to a multitude of desired brands, foodservice specialties, and customer service capabilities.
"The PRIDE dealers are uniquely positioned to provide precise solutions and exceptional customer service to commercial kitchen operators looking for assistance to elevate their operations," says Karin Sugarman, CEO at PRIDE Centric Resources.
The benefits of The Kitchen Spot include:
- Connecting end users with nearly 100 restaurant dealers that offer tailored solutions
- Access to a variety of restaurant design and build specialists
- Connecting end users with an expert locally
- Access to over 100 of the top foodservice brands
- Library of helpful content for foodservice operators
For more information on The Kitchen Spot, visit www.thekitchenspot.com.
About PRIDE Centric Resources: PRIDE focuses on providing robust resources for foodservice equipment and supply dealers, including marketing, financial, training and information technology. PRIDE offers best-in-class services and programs, and continuously strives for progressive and unique offerings to benefit their dealers' future success.