FRESNO, Calif., Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In the wake of the damage and devastation created by a crippling winter storm, PrideStaff, a national, franchised staffing organization, has announced that their North Dallas office is helping feed families in need by making charitable donations to North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) on behalf of individuals who submit a qualifying client referral.*
Giving back is nothing new for PrideStaff. In 2017, the staffing and employment agency orchestrated an award-winning disaster relief campaign in the wake of Hurricane Harvey, and the franchise's long-standing "Proud to Refer" program has supported worthy organizations around the world for years. PrideStaff Fresno continued this tradition of giving in 2020, supporting firefighters battling the Fresno area wildfires. Now, PrideStaff is helping to provide food to families impacted by the unprecedented Texas winter storm, by donating funds directly to NTFB. To learn more about this program or refer a potential client, click here.
"This storm blindsided our clients, internal employees and field associates throughout north Texas, leaving countless people without power, heat and sufficient food," said PrideStaff Co-CEO, Tammi Heaton. "With so many lives and businesses turned upside down, PrideStaff North Dallas Strategic-Partner Amy Linn acted quickly to support the local relief effort. The client referral campaign she launched is a great way for anyone in the area to make a direct, immediate impact.
"We're incredibly thankful for the important work NTFB does to feed people in need throughout North Dallas; 95% of every dollar we donate will go directly to their hunger relief programs," continued Heaton. "I'd also like to thank Amy Linn and her team for orchestrating this effort, helping to bring relief to members of their community while dealing with the storm's aftermath themselves."
"After learning that demand for basic necessities had increased by 60% at food banks, we knew we wanted to contribute time and resources to help our community," stated Linn. "We are volunteering at North Texas Food Bank this month, but through this campaign we can do more together! For each qualifying client referral, PrideStaff North Dallas will donate $500 to NTFB; each of those donations will provide up to 1,500 nutritious meals."
*To qualify, an official job order must be filled by PrideStaff North Dallas for the company referred. For official rules and complete program details, click here.
About PrideStaff
PrideStaff was founded in the 1970s as 100% company-owned units and began staffing franchising in 1995. They operate over 80 offices in North America to serve over 5,000 clients and are headquartered in Fresno, CA. With over 40 years in the staffing business, PrideStaff offers the resources and expertise of a national firm with the spirit, dedication and personal service of smaller, entrepreneurial firms. PrideStaff is the only nationwide, commercial staffing firm in the U.S. and Canada with over $100 million in annual revenue to earn ClearlyRated's prestigious Best of Staffing Diamond Award eight years in a row highlighting exceptional client and talent service quality.
