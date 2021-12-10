BURGOS, Spain, Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez recently visited Hiperbaric headquarters in Burgos, Spain, to recognize Hiperbaric's leadership in high pressure technology.
Hiperbaric's three lines of business include high pressure processing (HPP) for food and beverages, hot isostatic pressing technology (HIP) for the aerospace, energy, oil & gas, automotive and medical implant sectors, and hydrogen compression technology (H2 compression) for the automotive industry. H2 technology can also be used for industrial and energy storage applications.
According to Andrés Hernando, CEO of Hiperbaric, "Hiperbaric is determined to be a relevant international player in high pressure technologies in different sectors. Our market is not only national but beyond our borders."
During his visit, Sánchez noted that the development of green hydrogen uses, thanks to new technologies, can help achieve climate change objectives and be beneficial to the economy. He said the objective is to make Spain a "benchmark" for green hydrogen energy, which, he said, will represent a third of the fuel used in land transport and 60% in maritime transport by 2050.
Hiperbaric's three lines of business
HPP is a non-thermal technology for the preservation of food and beverages, with a long shelf life and guaranteed food safety. HPP applications range from meat, beverage, seafood, and dairy products to guacamole and avocado-based products, salsas and plant-based products, and baby food and fruit purees. Recently trending, application also include ready-to-eat (RTE) meals and pet food products. HPP equipment, including in-pack and in-bulk, meets the needs of large multinationals and small companies in the food sector.
HIP has a wide variety of uses, including improvement of material properties, sintering of powder metallurgy parts, diffusion bonding between metal parts, densification of castings and post-processing and defect removal of parts made by additive manufacturing. HIP technology is regarded as the most effective (and, in some cases, the only one) to give parts and components the quality required by the most stringent sectors such as aerospace, oil and gas, nuclear, automotive, medical implants, defense, or industrial.
Pressurized hydrogen is used as combustible in fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) for sustainable and carbon-free mobility. Hydrogen (H2) at low pressure has been used extensively as fuel and raw material in the chemical industry for the past decade. Until now, it was mainly sourced from fossil fuels in petrochemical factories. However, it can also be produced using natural and renewable sources from solar or wind farms. When produced using renewable sources, it's called green or renewable hydrogen. For shipment, storage and distribution, hydrogen is required to be pressurized. Hiperbaric is developing high-pressure hydrogen compression technologies for those new applications.
About Hiperbaric
Hiperbaric is the world's leading company specialized in industrial equipment for High Pressure Technologies.
Formed in 1999, Hiperbaric designs, develops, produces and markets its high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its trust, customer support, teamwork and continuous R&D efforts.
Hiperbaric has installed almost 350 HPP machines in about 50 countries across five continents, making the company the global leader in HPP technology with the most reliable and economic machines on the market. Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment to process juices and other beverages, meat, seafood, fruits and vegetables, dairy, dips and sauces, ready-to-eat meals and pet food.
With headquarters in Burgos, Spain, a U.S. office in Miami, and commercial and technical offices in Mexico, Asia and Oceania, Hiperbaric continues to explore HPP technology with new applications in different industrial sectors.
In our desire to conquer new markets, since 2018, Hiperbaric developed a new line of industrial machinery for Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) used for critical industrial components focused on the aerospace, energy, oil & gas, automotive or medical implant sectors. In 2021, Hiperbaric launched another innovative line of business: high pressure hydrogen compression to participate in the challenge of sustainable mobility and green hydrogen new industrial applications development.
For more information, visit http://www.hiperbaric.com.
