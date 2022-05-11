TAMPA, Fla., May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions in North America and Europe, today announced the results of voting for directors at its annual meeting of shareowners held on May 10, 2022 (the "Meeting"). By a vote conducted by ballot, each of the nominees listed in the proxy statement dated March 31, 2022 was elected as a director of the Company at the Meeting. The detailed voting results are as follows:
Nominee
# of
% of Votes
# of Votes
% of Votes
Britta Bomhard
141,022,598
99.18%
1,164,398
0.82%
Susan E. Cates
141,926,424
99.82%
260,572
0.18%
Jerry Fowden
140,838,932
99.05%
1,348,064
0.95%
Stephen H. Halperin
136,890,006
96.27%
5,296,990
3.73%
Thomas J. Harrington
141,441,095
99.48%
745,901
0.52%
Gregory Monahan
134,974,880
94.93%
7,212,116
5.07%
Billy D. Prim
141,458,564
99.49%
728,432
0.51%
Eric Rosenfeld
103,009,019
72.45%
39,177,977
27.55%
Archana Singh
141,447,225
99.48%
739,771
0.52%
Steven P. Stanbrook
139,292,922
97.96%
2,894,074
2.04%
Details of the voting results on all matters considered at the Meeting are available in the Company's report of voting results, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
ABOUT PRIMO WATER CORPORATION
Primo Water Corporation is a leading pure-play water solutions provider in North America and Europe and generates approximately $2.1 billion in annual revenue. Primo operates largely under a recurring razor/razorblade revenue model. The razor in Primo's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of sleek and innovative water dispensers, which are sold through retailers and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo's razorblade offering. Primo's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo delivers sustainable hydration solutions across its 22-country footprint direct to the customer's door, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange and Water Refill businesses, Primo offers pre-filled and reusable containers at over 13,000 locations and water refill units at approximately 23,000 locations, respectively. Primo also offers water filtration units across its 22-country footprint.
Primo's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America as well as with Watercoolers Europe (WE), which ensure strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.
Primo is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit www.primowatercorp.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/primo-water-corporation-announces-results-of-voting-for-directors-at-annual-meeting-of-shareowners-301545436.html
SOURCE Primo Water Corporation