NEW YORK, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The proanthocyanidins market was valued at US$ 164.70 million in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 281.47 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2027.
Proanthocyanidins are a class of polyphenols that are naturally found in a variety of plants such as red grapes, black grapes, grape seeds, bilberries, cranberries, strawberries, blueberries, red cabbage, apple peel, and pine bark, as well as leaves of the bilberry bush.These are powerful antioxidant agents and display a strong reducing effect on oxidative stress.
Proanthocyanidins are also referred to as procyanidins or condensed tannins and are plant pigments that impart blue, purple, or red color to flowers and fruits.It offers health benefits such as reduces the risk of cancer and offers beneficial effects on heart health and blood vessels.
Moreover, they offer high antioxidant activity and help maintain healthy blood pressure levels.Proanthocyanidins are extensively used in functional food and beverages and dietary and nutritional supplements.
Supplements containing proanthocyanidins extracts from various plant sources are commercially available in combination with other nutrients, in the form of herbal extracts, capsules, and tablets. Proanthocyanidins supplement has been used in connection with health conditions such as chronic venous insufficiency, hypertension, capillary fragility, retinopathy, pancreatic insufficiency, and varicose veins. Therefore, the rising awareness about the health benefits offered by proanthocyanidins is boosting the market growth.
Based on source, the proanthocyanidins market is categorized into cranberry, grape seeds, pine bark, and others.In 2018, the grape seeds segment dominated the proanthocyanidins market by accounting the highest market share.
Grape seed proanthocyanidins offer various nutrients such as linoleic acid, vitamins P & E, and resveratrol, which have anti-aging features.These products have unique cleansing properties and protect skin cells, which increase its suitability as an ingredient of natural facial cleansers.
Grape seed proanthocyanidins protect the skin from UV rays, prevent scar formation, and improve blood circulation.These factors are leading to a surge in demand for proanthocyanidins derived from grape seeds.
Moreover, the cranberry segment is projected to grow at a faster pace during the forecast period due to rising demand for various applications such as food, pharmaceuticals, and personal care industries. Type A proanthocyanidins derived from cranberries have a unique molecular structure that shows effective bacterial anti-adhesion activities, which help in maintaining personal hygiene.
In 2018, North America held to the largest share of the global proanthocyanidins market.The growth of the proanthocyanidins market in this region is primarily attributed to rapid growth in the pharmaceuticals and dietary supplements and food and beverages industry in the US and Canada.
Rising demand for healthy and nutritional food and beverages among the health-conscious consumers is the major factor driving the growth of the proanthocyanidins market in North America.Additionally, the demand for anti-aging products is increasing owing to the increasing aging population in the region.
Proanthocyanidins are used as a key ingredient in cosmetic products, and growing awareness about the benefits of using proanthocyanidins in cosmetic products has boosted the proanthocyanidins market growth in North America.
NOW Foods; Fruit dâ€™Or; Artemis International; Beijing Gingko Group; Eevia Health Oy; Indena S.p.A.; Nexira; Natac Group; Givaudan S.A.; and Yuensun Biological Technology Co., Ltd. are among the major companies operating in the global proanthocyanidins market. These companies have realized the immense potential in the proanthocyanidins market, which compels them to focus on expansion, acquisitions, and new product development. For instance, in 2018, Natac Solutions leveraged Natacâ€™s expertise with clinically validated natural ingredients and Radientâ€™s disruptive extraction and downstream technologies that helped in the growth of the company.
