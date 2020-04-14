DUBLIN, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Processed Egg Market: Growth, Trends and Forecast (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Processed Egg Market is expected to record a CAGR 4.3%, during the forecast period (2019-2024).
Eggs have been a valuable source of food in cuisines across the world, and bird eggs are one of the most versatile ingredients used in cooking. They play an important role in many branches of the modern food industry, especially in baking, as their particular chemical makeup acts as a glue in many important baking reactions.
Convenience foods, such as cake and pudding mixes, ice cream, pasta, mayonnaise, candies and bakery goods utilize egg products. Egg products are the processed form of eggs for commercial, food service and home purposes as well.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Demand for Convenience Food
Convenience and ease of use and storage of processed eggs drive the egg processing market. Due to increasing urban population and busy lifestyles, there is an increasing demand for this convenience food. Processed eggs eliminate the need to manually break shells and separate various components of the egg. Moreover, due to technological advancements, processed eggs are more efficiently treated and pasteurized, hence assuring safety, reduced risk of contamination, and extended shelf life.
Processed Eggs are also majorly used as a source of high quality protein in sports and bodybuilding. Moreover, opportunity for processed eggs arises in the form of application in new and novel food products, such as processed eggs, and healthcare products. It also sees opportunity as a convenient form of ingredient in the food & beverage industry for rapid production of foodstuff, requiring egg, and egg substances, as it cuts down manual labor drastically.
North America Dominates the Processed Egg Market
North America dominated the market for processed egg. The growth rates of the processed egg industry in North America is steady in compared to other markets. In the developed world, Europe is the other major market for processed egg products. The total growth rate is higher in the developing world, such as in Asia-Pacific. It is because of high population growth, rapid urbanization and the awareness about the nutritional benefits of processed egg products are contributing to the growth of this market. The demand for products made with processed egg is growing rapidly in developing countries, such as China and India.
Competitive Landscape
The processed egg market is highly fragmented with the presence of many regional players. Key players would require high R&D investments in producing innovative products in-order to cater the changing consumer preferences on convenience food. Some of the major players in the market are Cal-Maine Foods, Moba, Rose Acre Farms, Ballas, Rembrandt Enterprises, Daybreak Foods, Pulviver, Honeyville, Dr. Oetker, and Interovo Egg Group, among others.
Key Topics Covered
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter's Five Force Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Product Type
5.1.1 Liquid Egg
5.1.2 Frozen Egg
5.1.3 Dried Egg
5.1.4 Others
5.2 By Application
5.2.1 Bakery
5.2.2 Dairy Products
5.2.3 Confectionery
5.2.4 Ready-to Eat
5.2.5 Nutritional Supplement
5.2.6 Others
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 South America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Active Companies
6.2 Most Adopted Strategies
6.3 Market Share Analysis
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Cal-Maine Foods Inc.
6.4.2 Rose Acre Farms
6.4.3 Ballas Egg
6.4.4 Rembrandt Enterprises Inc.
6.4.5 Daybreak Foods
6.4.6 Pulviver
6.4.7 Honeyville Inc.
6.4.8 Dr. Oetker
6.4.9 Interovo Egg Group B.V.
6.4.10 Gruppo Eurovo
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zd13s0
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716