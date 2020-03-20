PEORIA, Ill., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Proctor Place is partnering with local restaurants in Peoria to bring residents some of their favorite foods while living under the new guidelines of social distancing. With recent restrictions in place, making it difficult for older Americans to continue visiting businesses outside their homes, Proctor Place took the initiative to bring some local comforts directly to their residents.
Proctor Place, one of the oldest established retirement facilities in Peoria, has taken steps to ensure those under their care are as safe as possible, in the wake of the Novel Coronavirus. Due to the severity of COVID-19 for elderly individuals, daily life has become quite difficult for senior citizens throughout the world.
"We believe our most challenging times also result in moments in life that bring out the best in us," said Donna Malone, President and CEO of Proctor Place. "This is a perfect opportunity for us to work together and provide support to one another in every way possible."
Proctor Place is committing to featuring additional meals each week catered by locally-owned Peoria restaurants. "The idea is to make every Proctor Place resident as comfortable as possible during the COVID-19 quarantine, while also supporting our local businesses and economy," Malone said.
The first local restaurant to work with Proctor Place is Robbie Mathisen's Slow Hand BBQ in Peoria Heights. Malone intends to continue partnering with local restaurant owners to support local businesses and comfort residents during the COVID-19 quarantine.
To learn more about the work Proctor Place is doing or to volunteer your restaurant for their meal initiative, you can call 309-228-2511, or contact them through their website, https://proctorplace.org/.
Proctor Place is a Life Care retirement community that has served the Peoria area since 1906. With numerous living facilities, full-time nursing staff and 24/7 care, they put the safety and wellbeing of their residents above all else. Proctor Place is located at 2724 W Reservoir Blvd, Peoria, IL 61615.
PR Contact: Chris Tam
Website: www.webdesign309.com
Email: chris.tam@webdesign309
Phone: 309-213-9398