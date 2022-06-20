A market leader in the clinical nutrition sector has chosen Centric PLM for product formulation and brand management
CAMPBELL, Calif., June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Prodiet, the Brazilian market leader in the clinical nutrition industry has selected Centric Software®'s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution and is Centric's first customer in the formulation industry in Latin America. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Prodiet Medial Nutrition was founded in 2007 and enjoyed steady growth due to a culture of innovation and also a complete and exclusive product portfolio. Prodiet is looking to optimize formulation management and ensure data security throughout the go to market process as well as centralize product development – all on a single digital platform.
The company sought the need for a more robust and integrated development solution so the search for a PLM partner began. "The Prodiet team is technically strong, giving us a market-leading position with exclusive, specifically targeted formulas. To support this team, we need to bring greater security to our operations, with software that tracks and controls products in development from the beginning to the end of the lifecycle. With Centric PLM, we can mitigate errors and eliminate security vulnerabilities, facilitating the control of all steps and ensuring much greater flexibility and agility vs. spreadsheets," says Jonatas Paiva, IT Coordinator at Prodiet Medical Nutrition.
Prodiet selected Centric Software for its continuous innovation which is a strategy both companies have in common: innovation as a pillar of business. "We chose Centric Software over other companies for its functionality and ability to serve us in the future with new modules and functionality. We appreciate Centric's frequent releases of new versions and improvements—this is quite proactive. We want to adopt the software throughout Prodiet, and we feel safe with the added security."
The Centric Software team also differentiated itself through its people. "We received excellent service from the beginning and the availability of the team to present the solution to us was crucial in our decision. We are very happy," says Paiva. "In addition, we felt very secure in the implementation methodology. It is configured to our business and mitigates risk, so we are ready to start the roll-out process with peace of mind, hand-in-hand, with the Centric Software team," concludes Paiva.
Chris Groves, President and CEO of Centric Software says, "We are very proud to announce our partnership with Prodiet Medical Nutrition and look forward to innovating together, now and well into the future."
Prodiet Medical Nutrition (https://prodiet.com.br/)
Since 2007, Prodiet Medical Nutrition has researched, developed and marketed formulas to promote health and well-being to those with specific nutritional needs. With its own factory for the production of powdered nutritional products, located in Curitiba/PR, the company is certified by FSSC22000, considered the gold medal in food safety. It also directs continuous investments in clinical research and markets its products in the largest healthcare institutions in Brazil, Europe and the Middle East.
