NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, and Livestock (Minister Hwang-keun Chung) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT, President Choon jin Kim) will be participating in the 2022 Summer Fancy Food Show on June 12-14 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center to introduce new Korean food and beverage products to the North American market.
This year marks the 70th anniversary of the Fancy Food Show, which is the largest food expo in the United States with 46,000 food professionals and 2,600 companies participating. Furthermore, over 200,000 products will be on display to demonstrate current and future food trends. It's no wonder why 87% of visitors at global expos use the opportunity to explore new buyers, promote products, and find value-added items.
To build on the trend of health promotion in the US, aT will feature 46 companies and their healthy, functional products including Kimchi, Ginseng, Sauce, and Ready to Eat products.
The theme of this year's Korean Pavilion is "K-Food: Harmony of Taste & Health." Owner and Chef of Handsome Rice, Han-Song Kim, considered to be one of the next top chefs, will use the promoted products to create seven beautiful and appetizing dishes.
In addition, consultations will be provided on-site in order to provide accurate understanding and information of these Korean products and how to best market them in the US.
According to Hwasop Shim, the president of aT center New York, "Imports to the United States have been on a steady rise for the last ten years. In 2021, Korea's agricultural exports to the US grew 8.9%." He further explains that "we expect the US food market to respond well to the healthy, spicy, and authentic Korean food. We also expect the exports of Korean agri-food products to be robust. I look forward to what participating in this event will leave in store for us."
More information about this event can be found at http://www.aTcenterAmerica.com.
