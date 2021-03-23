NEW YORK, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The food scientists at Proper Wild have released a new article with their research on the differences between natural and artificial caffeine, and how your body can ingest them differently. In developing their line of energy drinks with clean ingredients, Proper Wild reviewed 19 studies conducted over a period of 23 years, and analyzed the effects of caffeine and l-theanine individually, as well as how they work in combination. With these findings the report they've prepared takes findings from many different sources and academics, providing a thorough evaluation on the differences between these products.
Artificial caffeine is completely synthetic and cheap to produce, coming from chloroacetic and era acids, meaning that it can easily be added into a variety of products including beverages and dietary supplements. On the other hand, natural caffeine is extracted from over 60 different species of plants, although green tea leaves and coffee are by far the most popular sources. The difference is that synthetic caffeine is found to be absorbed much faster than natural caffeine, meaning that it produces a shorter burst of energy. Some products with synthetic caffeine contain more than a recommended dose, leading to negative side effects such as jitters, anxiety, the inability to focus, or plain nervousness. In 2018, a Food and Health survey found that 70% of participants believed that ingesting synthetic caffeine had a different effect on them than consuming natural caffeine did.
Beyond the source of caffeine, some artificial energy drinks work to counter the bitter taste of caffeine and inject a lot of sugar into their beverages. These overdoses of sugar can cause headaches and dehydration, as well as exhaustion and hunger from a severe drop in energy when the effects of the sugar expire. Because of this, the experts at Proper Wild worked to develop their own energy drink that reduced the intake of sugars and artificial caffeine to provide cleaner, more stable energy. These shots only contain 5 grams of sugar and healthier ingredients to provide long lasting energy with less jitters to properly fuel your mind. Their three shots, Ginger, Blackberry, and Peach Mango, all contain over double the caffeine of a cup of coffee and 15 times as much L-Theanine as a cup of green tea without using any gluten, GMO, dairy, soy, or preservatives.
The full findings of their research are available directly from Proper Wild, and interested users are encouraged to see the difference for themselves. Proper Wild is available in 2.5 ounce bottles in three distinct flavors, offering a naturally-sourced energy supplement without the artificial caffeine and sugars of traditional energy drinks. These are available in six-packs that can be purchased one at a time or through a regular subscription, which offers savings of 20-40%. Shipping on all orders is free, and curious users can enjoy the safety of our money-back guarantee within 30 days of your most recent order.
Media Contact
Vincent Bradley, Proper Wild, (734) 904-3517, vincent@properwild.com
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Proper Wild