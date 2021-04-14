NEW YORK, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The energy drink experts at Proper Wild have released a new informational guide regarding which flavors in energy drinks customers enjoy the most, and offer the most nutritional value. This is based off of years of experience in the drink industry and an in-depth knowledge of the science behind beverage concocting. According to Grand View Research, the global energy drink market was valued at $43 billion back in 2016, and is anticipated to be worth approximately $85 billion in 2025.
Energy drink flavors can be hard to distinguish, as they often feature nebulous names like "morning blast" and "arctic surge" that are crafted with artificial ingredients and taste like a deluge of sweetness. This can lead to some confusion when making a decision about what you want, and often makes it uncertain as to whether or not the energy you're getting is just a synthetic sweetener. Luckily, there are some energy drinks available that avoided using these names, and also provided sustainable energy for the user, making them easier to recommend to those needing a pick-me-up.
In their guide, Proper Wild explains how they arrived at the desire to create energy drinks with natural tasting flavors, and how their energy shots incorporate real ingredients to offer tangible benefits. Blackberry is combined with pineapple and lemon juices to add a bit of tartness to counteract the sweetness and add depth to the flavor, while keeping to just clean ingredients. Blackberries are well-known as a good source of vitamin-C while also being packed full of antioxidants, which benefits nearly every system in the body. Peach mango combines two fruits that are both known to benefit the skin, while also helping to maintain healthy levels of cholesterol and improve eyesight. This concoction is blended together with the addition of some lemon for a bold flavor with the right amount of sweetness, which makes the normally bitter organic caffeine easier to swallow. Finally, they realized that ginger has a long history in holistic medicine and supports both digestive health and immune function, while pairing well with caffeine from green tea. This root supports cardiovascular health, making it a great companion to a caffeinated drink which will increase the user's heart rate. They found the best results in partnering ginger with organic white grape juice for sweetness, creating a sweet and clean concoction that provides a wakeful burst of energy.
The process to develop these flavors was certainly not easy, and the experts at Proper Wild went through many flavors before arriving at just three. But, they believe that all three of these provide a sustainable alternative to traditional energy drinks by being vegan, gluten-free, GMO-free, dairy-free, soy-free, and utilizing only natural sweeteners to provide delicious flavor.
Proper Wild is an alternative energy drink designed to provide clean, all-day energy using only clean ingredients and flavors. Scientifically designed to offer maximum energy without using artificial chemicals, these shots are available in Peach Mango, Ginger, and Blackberry. Proper Wild can be ordered directly on https://properwild.com/, and users wanting to learn more can also follow Proper Wild on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.
Media Contact
GR0 Agency, GR0, (407) 920-4857, press@gr0.com
SOURCE Proper Wild