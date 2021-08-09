NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Prosecco DOC Consortium, the entity that oversees the production of the world's most popular sparkling wine, is thrilled to share the results of the fourth annual National Prosecco Week (NPW) that took place July 19-25, 2021.
This year's celebration was produced in conjunction with Colangelo & Partners with a goal of educating media and consumers about Prosecco DOC and introducing the growing Prosecco DOC Rosé category. Both categories were included in national retail and ecommerce promotions with over 700 ecommerce and brick-and-mortar stores participating as well as prominent online retailer Wine.com. And, for the first time ever, National Prosecco Week had its own online shop for consumers to purchase Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé from local and national retailers.
"We are passionate about educating people on the Prosecco DOC and Prosecco DOC Rosé categories through National Prosecco Week," commented Stefano Zanette, President of the Prosecco DOC Consortium. "It is important to continue sharing the versatility and quality of our wines to continue growing the categories and achieving more success."
Virtual activations including seminars and tastings, led by renowned World Wine Guys Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jensen, educated over 70 key industry members, while Instagram Influencer partnerships resulted in 259 pieces of content, over 14,000 likes and 2,000 comments, as well as 4,000 views (still growing) across 5 Instagram Live tastings with key influencers. Prosecco DOC's social media accounts garnered a total of 1.15 million impressions and 36.7K engagements.
"We are honored to have been a part of this year's National Prosecco Week festivities," stated Mike DeSimone and Jeff Jenssen. "Being able to share our love for Prosecco DOC and educate media and trade on the growing Prosecco DOC is very exciting as we actually witness a historic moment in the evolution of Prosecco! For the first time in the history of the region, Rosé Prosecco has been introduced. We also honor the dedication of the producers to introduce quality sparkling wines to the American market."
Successful media and trade partnerships included Wine.com, SevenFifty, VinePair, Grand Reserve Mastercard, City Hive and 3x3, while strategic media relations efforts garnered a reach of over 218 million and coverage in over 267 sources.
Visit the official website for more information and a recap of National Prosecco Week 2021, and follow Prosecco DOC on Facebook (@proseccodocusa) and Instagram (@proseccodoc_usa).
About The Prosecco DOC Consortium:
Prosecco was granted the Controlled Designation of Origin status on July 17th, 2009, and the Prosecco DOC Consortium (Consorzio di Tutela della Denominazione di Origine Controllata Prosecco) was created on November 19th of the same year to coordinate and manage the Prosecco DOC. The organization unites the different groups of manufacturers—wineries, individual and associated vine-growers, still wine and sparkling wine producers—to ensure the designation continues to grow and that the production regulations are complied with.
About Colangelo & Partners
Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com) is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
