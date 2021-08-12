MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProSonix is pleased to announce the launch of ProJet™, an instantaneous steam injection heater designed for industrial and sanitary water heating applications. The ProJet™ is a perfect solution for applications that require on-demand hot water including food processing, chemical processing, and plant sanitation. The ProJet™ utilizes high steam velocity to mix steam with water and delivers precise temperature control and a stable, vibration free operation.

"The introduction of ProJet™ allows us to offer our customers complete fluid processing solutions from simple water heating to custom engineered inline heaters for tough, slurry, fibrous fluids applications. The ProJet™ is a perfect addition to our equipment line and we now have the capability to serve our customers in a variety of applications throughout the plant," explains Tom Podwell, General Manager.

ProJet™ offers a simple, compact design that can be easily be installed in existing piping. The ProJet™ steam injectors are available in 4 sizes and are interchangeable if heating requirements change within the facility. The ProJet™ is available as an industrial inline heater, tank sparger and as a sanitary heater.

The Patent-Pending ProJet™ is a simple, reliable, and cost-effective solution for customers with water heating needs. Contact the team at ProSonix to learn more or to schedule a demo. For more information, visit projetwaterheater.com.

Media Contact

Lori Phillips, ProSonix, 1 4144097304, lphillips@psxllc.com

 

SOURCE ProSonix

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.