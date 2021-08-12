MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ProSonix is pleased to announce the launch of ProJet™, an instantaneous steam injection heater designed for industrial and sanitary water heating applications. The ProJet™ is a perfect solution for applications that require on-demand hot water including food processing, chemical processing, and plant sanitation. The ProJet™ utilizes high steam velocity to mix steam with water and delivers precise temperature control and a stable, vibration free operation.
"The introduction of ProJet™ allows us to offer our customers complete fluid processing solutions from simple water heating to custom engineered inline heaters for tough, slurry, fibrous fluids applications. The ProJet™ is a perfect addition to our equipment line and we now have the capability to serve our customers in a variety of applications throughout the plant," explains Tom Podwell, General Manager.
ProJet™ offers a simple, compact design that can be easily be installed in existing piping. The ProJet™ steam injectors are available in 4 sizes and are interchangeable if heating requirements change within the facility. The ProJet™ is available as an industrial inline heater, tank sparger and as a sanitary heater.
The Patent-Pending ProJet™ is a simple, reliable, and cost-effective solution for customers with water heating needs. Contact the team at ProSonix to learn more or to schedule a demo. For more information, visit projetwaterheater.com.
