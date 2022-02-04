COQUITLAM, British Columbia, Feb. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- PTX ELECTRIC is proud to announce the completion of a local Yaletown restaurant. Yaletown is excited to have a Moroccan dining option.
PTX Electric is a long-time supporter of local businesses and was honoured when restauranteur Mimo Bucko contacted them to help with the electrical and carpentry for Moltaqua Restaurant, known for its authentic Moroccan food and fine dining.
Andrew Jacques, owner of PTX Electric, took the time to walk Mimo through the entire process, explaining what was involved and how his team would work to complete the project.
The first part of the refit was upgrading the front of the house, not only to give it a Morocco ambiance but also to bring it up to code. First, the PTX team had to remove anything that was leftover from the previous business, including a DJ booth and electrical wiring not required for the new restaurant design.
"Andrew was very flexible and fun to work with," Mimo said. "They found solutions and were very resourceful even when it came to things outside of their scope."
They also had to ensure that all the lighting was ASHRAE (American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers) compliant. This ensures that the lighting system operates at maximum energy efficiency.
PTX Electric had to work with the other trades, permitting offices, fire suppression, engineers and the City of Vancouver to complete the project. This process took 3 months to complete. The overall scheduling and coordination with the other trades was a challenge to ensure COVID regulations and health safety rules were also followed.
Another aspect of the job was to ensure seismic requirements were designed and implemented for all the hanging equipment and lighting devices. These code compliance requirements ensure that the restaurant is earthquake-ready.
Andrew says the best part of the job was: "Working with Mimo, he's so creative and intelligent. Mimo's energy and drive are so vibrant when he talks about his new services, menu and cooking techniques."
Andrew recalls that Mimo really loved his carpenter, Willie. "While my team was working, Mimo would play the gracious host and feed the guys. What a guy!"
Wheelchair accessibility was an aspect that was important to Mimo. Being on the ground floor, he ensured that there were no stairs and there is plenty of wheelchair seating. Mimo requested that the PTX Team provide and install these components of the restaurant.
After completing the front-of-house, the PTX team had to tackle the kitchen. The kitchen had to be designed and brought up to superior high-performance standards required for a first-class restaurant.
A heart of a restaurant is the kitchen, in which many complex electrical requirements are based, including refrigeration, stoves, exhaust fans and cleaning equipment all of which require individual specifications and approval by the City.
This awesome blend of ambience and passion will guarantee an experience to remember. Mimo and PTX recommend you visit soon.
