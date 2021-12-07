LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- THOR Kitchen announces the release of the 24-inch Microwave Drawer which offers the premium features consumers expect from an over-the-range or standalone microwave, including 10 power levels for precision heating and 12 unique food prep functions. In addition, its sleek, stainless steel design offers flexible installation in islands, peninsulas, standard cabinetry or right next to a wall oven.
TWEET THIS: The new 24-inch Microwave Drawer from @THORKitchen offers 10 power modes and 12 unique food prep functions and can be installed virtually anywhere in the kitchen, freeing up valuable counterspace. #cooklikeagod https://thorkitchen.com/
"We've all grown accustomed to microwaves that are placed above the range, or that just sit on the countertop and take up valuable space," said THOR Kitchen Managing Director Kyle You. "The 24-inch Microwave Drawer can be installed below the counter so at-home 'microwave chefs' can have the luxury features they'd expect from a premium appliance and more counterspace for meal prep."
About the 24-inch Microwave Drawer
- The unit offers 12 unique food prep functions including everyday functions like defrost and a beverage center, as well as luxury features such as two popcorn settings, melting chocolate, and softening ice cream.
- THOR Kitchen's 24-inch Microwave Drawer offers 10 power modes for precision heating. Use lower power to melt chocolate or crank up the power to 950 watts for cooking and defrosting your favorite foods.
- The auto touch open and close controls allows users to easily open and close the microwave drawer with just the touch of a button.
- The Keep Warm function keeps cooked foods warm without overcooking until they're ready to be served, and the spacious 1.2 cubic foot capacity can accommodate a variety of different container shapes and sizes.
For more information about the 24-inch Microwave Drawer (TMD2401), please visit thorkitchen.com.
Media Contact
Luis D. Sosa, Merlot Marketing, Inc., 916-285-9835, thor@merlotmarketing.com
SOURCE THOR Kitchen