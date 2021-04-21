CHICAGO, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Emerging Concepts is thrilled to announce the first U.S. opening of Puttshack today at The Interlock in Atlanta. This location will join the brand's three previous London locations and will be followed this year by openings at Chicago Oakbrook and Miami Brickell City Centre.
Puttshack is a tech-infused mini-golf venue with a globally inspired menu and a full cocktail bar. The location in Atlanta will feature an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar as well as four nine-hole mini golf courses. The courses feature custom-themed holes, an interactive leaderboard, and a digital prize wheel.
This is just the beginning of Puttshack's national expansion plans which include many top-tier U.S. markets. Puttshack recently signed a lease in Nashville at the old Gibson Guitar factory site in the Gulch neighborhood, expected to open in 2023. Emerging Concepts is focusing on high-performing markets with large millennial populations seeking best-in-class food and entertainment concepts.
"There are very few concepts around that accomplish what Puttshack has achieved in terms of the level of food, beverage, and entertainment in a single space," said Mathew Focht, CEO of Emerging Concepts. "We are fortunate to be working with such an innovative concept and experienced and fun team." Joe Vrankin, the CEO of Puttshack, formerly built Topgolf into a household name.
Puttshack's preferred size is 25,000 - 30,000 square feet and they are seeking sites in the Top 25 MSAs. Please contact Robert Johnson at rjohnson@emergingconcepts.com regarding real estate opportunities.
