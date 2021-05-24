PEACHTREE CORNERS, Ga., May 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital adoption is at an all-time high, but the data suggests that QSR brands that heavily rely on third-party apps like UberEats (UBER), GrubHub (GRUB), and DoorDash (DASH) will need to shift their focus to creating their own digital customer experience. With branded app downloads increasing by 30 percent, understanding how consumers feel about the entire digital journey is vital. Brands that don't capitalize on this opportunity are at risk of losing sales and customers and further are subject to high fees charged by service providers which threaten profitability.
More than 9,500 consumers were polled for the study, which ranks brands on three factors –consumers' satisfaction with their most recent visit, their likelihood to return, and their trust in the brand. The study also showcases competitive rankings, delivery trends, and the use of new technology.
This increase in branded app downloads creates an opportunity for QSR brands to replace third-party services, reduce fees, and take full control of the digital customer journey. Branded apps also create opportunities to directly monitor and improve the user experience across menu search, customization, ordering, payment processing and perhaps most importantly streamline the process for repeat purchases. With this level of control, QSR brands are able to understand what actions will improve conversion, create trust, and build loyalty.
Understanding the digital customer experience is an important aspect of modern QSR marketing strategy. The 'digital place' touches millions of consumers every day facilitating a growing number of meal purchases. Understanding how your brand measures up can provide the perspective you need to take your digital strategy to the next level. Sign up today to receive early access to the results of Market Force's latest QSR Study at marketforce.com/qsr-research.
