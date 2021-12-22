KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., Dec. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Quench, a leading provider of filtered water solutions for businesses and dealer partners across the United States and Canada, announced today that it has acquired Pure Planet Waters, a provider of point-of-use drinking water systems and ice dispensers in the New York City metro area. Founded in 2016, Pure Planet Waters is a Wellsys dealer.
"We are excited to welcome Pure Planet Waters' customers to the Quench family and to expand our presence in the important New York market," said Todd Peterson, COO of Quench. "This acquisition is our 18th in 2021. It is also the 10th this year that originated from our dealer network and demonstrates our ongoing commitment to our dealers from start-up to exit."
"Our customers will be delighted with Quench's industry-leading products and customer service," said Denise Piccolo, owner of Pure Planet Waters. "The Quench team's dealer-friendly reputation is well-deserved; they were thoughtful, thorough, and easy-to-work with throughout the sale process."
More on Quench's acquisition process can be found at https://quenchwater.com/acquisitions/ or by contacting Quench's acquisition team directly by email at acquisitions@quenchwater.com.
About Quench
Quench USA, Inc. offers bottle-free filtered drinking water solutions for healthy and environmentally conscious consumers outside the home, through direct sales and independent dealers across North America. Our bottle-free water coolers, ice machines, sparkling water dispensers and coffee brewers, purify a user's existing water supply to provide reliable and convenient filtered water to a broad mix of businesses, including government, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, hospitality, and other large commercial customers, including more than half of the Fortune 500. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, Quench has sales and service operations across North America to serve our 60,000+ customers, and a network of over 250 independent dealers selling products under the brand names Pure Water Technology, Wellsys and Bluline. Quench is a Culligan Company. For more information, please visit https://quenchwater.com.
About Culligan
Founded in 1936 by Emmett Culligan, Culligan is a world leader in delivering water solutions that will improve the lives of its customers. The company offers some of the most technologically advanced, state-of-the-art water filtration and treatment products. Culligan's products include water softeners, drinking water systems, whole-house systems and solutions for businesses. Culligan's network of franchise dealers is the largest in the world, with over 900 dealers in 90 countries. For more information visit: http://www.culligan.com.
