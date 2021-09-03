NEW YORK, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the quick service restaurants market and it is poised to grow by $ 119.20 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 4% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Download Free Sample Report to Know More

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in the number of quick-service restaurants has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, fluctuations in raw material prices will hamper the market growth.

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented as below:

  • Service
    • Eat-in Service
    • Takeaway Service
    • Drive-thru Service
    • Home Delivery Service
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43556

Related Reports on Consumer Discretionary Include:

Global Fast Food Market - Global fast food market is segmented by product (non-vegetarian fast food and vegetarian fast food) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Fast Casual Restaurants Market in US - Fast casual restaurants market in US is segmented by product (North American food, Italian food, Mexican food, and others).

Download Exclusive Free Sample Report

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our quick service restaurants market report covers the following areas:

  • Quick Service Restaurants Market size
  • Quick Service Restaurants Market trends
  • Quick Service Restaurants Market industry analysis

This study identifies growing innovation and customization in food menu as one of the prime reasons driving the quick service restaurants market growth during the next few years.

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the Quick Service Restaurants Market. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the Quick Service Restaurants Market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Quick Service Restaurants Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist quick service restaurants market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the quick service restaurants market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the quick service restaurants market
  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of quick service restaurants market vendors

Table Of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2020
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Service

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Service
  • Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

  • Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography
  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • American Dairy Queen Corp.
  • Chick-fil-A Inc.
  • Doctors Associates LLC
  • Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
  • Inspire Brands Inc.
  • McDonald Corp.
  • Starbucks Coffee Company
  • The Wendys Co.
  • YUM Brands Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Report: www.technavio.com/report/quick-service-restaurants-market-industry-analysis

Newsroom: https://newsroom.technavio.com/news/quick-service-restaurantsmarket

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quick-service-restaurants-market-2021-2025--rising-number-of-quick-service-restaurants-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-research-reports-301368575.html

SOURCE Technavio

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.