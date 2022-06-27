NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Quick Service Restaurants Market is segmented by service (eat-in service, takeaway service, drive-thru service, and home delivery service) and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA). The market is expected to increase by USD 119.2 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 3.55%- according to the recent market study by Technavio. Moreover, the report also provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.
Quick Service Restaurants Market Driver
- Rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies:
- One of the key factors driving the quick service restaurants market growth is the rise in the number of quick service restaurants majorly due to the rising demand for fast food, especially in emerging economies. This is encouraging fast food chains to expand domestically and internationally. The growing concept of socializing at cafe among urban youth is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. According to The World Bank Group, the urban population across the globe grew from 53.01% in 2013 to 55.27% in 2018. The growth in the influx of people to urban areas and a substantially large, white-collared demographic have pushed up the number of quick service restaurants. Varied tastes and preferences for different types of premium coffee have further led to the emergence of specialty coffee shops. Hence, leading cafe chains such as Starbucks are opening their outlets in many developing economies of Asia and South America. The growth in the infrastructure like new airports and expressways in developing countries gives scope to the major coffee chains to establish their outlets. Frequent travel by road, rail, or air has increased coffee intake.
Quick Service Restaurants Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 3.55%
Market growth 2021-2025
$ 119.2 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
2.87
Regional analysis
North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and MEA
Performing market contribution
North America at 43%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, UK, and Canada
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
American Dairy Queen Corp., Chick-fil-A Inc., Doctors Associates LLC, Dominos Pizza Inc., Dunkin Brands Group Inc., Inspire Brands Inc., McDonald Corp., Starbucks Coffee Company, The Wendys Co., and YUM Brands Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization preview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Technavio categorizes the quick service restaurants market as a part of the global restaurants industry. Our research report has extensively covered external factors influencing the parent market growth potential in the coming years, which will determine the levels of growth of the quick service restaurants market during the forecast period.
Our report provides extensive information on the value chain analysis for the quick service restaurants market, which vendors can leverage to gain a competitive advantage during the forecast period. The end-to-end understanding of the value chain is essential in profit margin optimization and evaluation of business strategies. The data available in our value chain analysis segment can help vendors drive costs and enhance customer services during the forecast period.
- Increase in demand for nutritious foods and drinks:
- Quick service restaurant vendors are coming up with innovative and nutritious breakfast food with whey protein as the primary ingredient as an initiative to add a nutritional boost to their on-the-go breakfast offerings. This is because it is an ideal source of energy to start the day and one of the most popular superfoods. For instance, McDonald's offers Fruit and Maple Oatmeal consisting of 100% natural whole-grain oats, along with cream, red and green apples, cranberries, and raisins in its breakfast menu. In addition, in August 2019, Doctor's Associates, one of the key players in the global quick service restaurants market that operates Subway, partnered with Beyond Meat to test exclusive plant-based protein options. Presently, people are more health-conscious and often refrain from consuming unhealthy food or that with high-fat content. Many foodservice chains have thus, introduced healthy and nutritious meals in their menu, which helps customers in reducing their total calorie intake.
Vendor Insights-
The report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including:
- American Dairy Queen Corp.
- Chick-fil-A Inc.
- Doctors Associates LLC
- Dominos Pizza Inc.
- Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
- Inspire Brands Inc.
- McDonald Corp.
- Starbucks Coffee Company
- The Wendys Co.
- YUM Brands Inc.
The quick service restaurants market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as organic and inorganic strategies to compete in the market.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 01: Parent market
- Exhibit 02: Market characteristics
- 2.2 Value chain analysis
- Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis: Restaurant market
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 05: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2020
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
- Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2020 - 2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2020 - 2025 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces analysis
- Exhibit 08: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 09: Bargaining power of buyers
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 10: Bargaining power of suppliers
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 11: Threat of new entrants
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 12: Threat of substitutes
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 13: Threat of rivalry
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 14: Market condition - Five forces 2020
5 Market Segmentation by Service
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 15: Service - Market share 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Service
- Exhibit 16: Comparison by Service
- 5.3 Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 17: Eat-in service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 18: Eat-in service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.4 Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 19: Takeaway service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 20: Takeaway service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.5 Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 21: Drive-thru service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 22: Drive-thru service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.6 Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 23: Home delivery service - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 24: Home delivery service - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 5.7 Market opportunity by Service
- Exhibit 25: Market opportunity by Service
6 Customer landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape
- Exhibit 26: Customer landscape
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 27: Market share by geography 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 28: Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 29: North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: North America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 31: APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 32: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 33: Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 35: South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 36: South America - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.7 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Exhibit 37: MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2020-2025 (%)
- 7.8 Key leading countries
- Exhibit 39: Key leading countries
- 7.9 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- Exhibit 41: Impact of drivers and challenges
- 8.3 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- Exhibit 42: Vendor landscape
- 9.2 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 43: Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 44: Industry risks
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 45: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- 10.3 American Dairy Queen Corp.
- Exhibit 47: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 48: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 49: American Dairy Queen Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 Chick-fil-A Inc.
- Exhibit 50: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 51: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 52: Chick-fil-A Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 53: Chick-fil-A Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 Doctors Associates LLC
- Exhibit 54: Doctors Associates LLC - Overview
- Exhibit 55: Doctors Associates LLC - Product and service
- Exhibit 56: Doctors Associates LLC- Key news
- Exhibit 57: Doctors Associates LLC - Key offerings
- 10.6 Domino's Pizza Inc.
- Exhibit 58: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 59: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 60: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 61: Domino's Pizza Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Dunkin Brands Group Inc.
- Exhibit 62: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 63: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 64: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 65: Dunkin Brands Group Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.8 Inspire Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 66: Inspire Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 67: Inspire Brands Inc. - Product and service
- Exhibit 68: Inspire Brands Inc.- Key news
- Exhibit 69: Inspire Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.9 McDonald Corp.
- Exhibit 70: McDonald Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 71: McDonald Corp. - Product and service
- Exhibit 72: McDonalds Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 73: McDonald Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.10 Starbucks Coffee Company
- Exhibit 74: Starbucks Coffee Company - Overview
- Exhibit 75: Starbucks Coffee Company - Business segments
- Exhibit 76: Starbucks Corp.- Key news
- Exhibit 77: Starbucks Coffee Company - Key offerings
- Exhibit 78: Starbucks Coffee Company - Segment focus
- 10.11 The Wendys Co.
- Exhibit 79: The Wendys Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 80: The Wendys Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 81: The Wendys Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 82: The Wendys Co. - Segment focus
- 10.12 YUM Brands Inc.
- Exhibit 83: YUM Brands Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 84: YUM Brands Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 85: YUM Brands Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 86: YUM Brands Inc. - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 87: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.3 Research methodology
- Exhibit 88: Research Methodology
- Exhibit 89: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 90: Information sources
- 11.4 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 91: List of abbreviations
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/quick-service-restaurants-market-size-share--trends-analysis-report-by-service-by-region-and-segment-forecasts-2021---2025-301574905.html
SOURCE Technavio