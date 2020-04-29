SAN FRANCISCO, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital agency Rainfactory has teamed up with the global non-profit organization Save the Children to help raise money for millions of American families without access to food and educational supplies due to COVID-19.
Over 30 million children are now stuck at home without access to school breakfast and lunches, books and, in rural America, computers or broadband or even print-outs from schools. "When we saw this opportunity to use our expertise for a cause, we immediately channeled every resource available in support of Save the Children US. The situation is critical, and Save the Children is the most equipped team to handle this particular issue," says Janielle Denier, Rainfactory CEO and founder. "We are crowdfunding experts and have guided nearly a hundred clients to collectively achieve over $130 million in first-quarter sales over the past six years. We are working hard to give back - to drive as much awareness and as many donations as we can - until life returns back to normal."
Ninety-four percent of schools are currently closed due to coronavirus. Save the Children's initiatives are underway to provide food and educational resources to nearly 90,000 children in 200 school communities in 10 states. They will also provide age-appropriate books, learning activities, games, and toys to children in some of rural America's poorest communities.
A recent Children's Defense Fund report states that nearly one in five children is living below the poverty line in America. That deprives many of them of proper nutrition and education, affecting their development and opportunities. About one in three is in a family where at least one adult is in a full-time, but often poorly paid job. This, in effect, not only means that children don't attend school and don't eat regularly, but they are also often at risk of domestic violence.
"It is vital to act fast now, and crowdfunding does exactly that. We can instantly reach millions of possible donors and spread the word to those who can help out," describes Kaitlyn Witman, CMO at Rainfactory, and who herself is very passionate about assisting others. "For years growing up, I worked during summers and holidays for a charitable company my grandfather created. So it's safe to say that fundraising comes naturally to me," she explains.
The Indigogo campaign is live now and people can make their contribution here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/save-the-children-help-kids-affected-by-covid-19#/.
The second campaign is live on a new crowdfunding platform Swell and is available here:https://crowdfund.savethechildren.org/.
About Rainfactory
An award-winning full-service crowdfunding marketing agency founded in 2014. Rainfactory provides a go-to-market strategy and advertising for growth-stage Ecommerce startups and Kickstarter and Indiegogo campaigns. Rainfactory uses a battle-tested process of research, product positioning, online advertising, and marketing across social media channels.
The agency has recently launched a new division called Popcorn Gadget that focuses on fast, efficient lead generation and content marketing for its clients.
