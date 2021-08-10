RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Youth at United Methodist Family Services (UMFS) who reside at the Child & Family Healing Center will soon receive freshly prepared meals made in the campus's new commercial kitchen, thanks to a partnership with Culinary Services Group (CSG). As UMFS nears completion of their state-of-the-art residential treatment building, the food management contract, which begins in August, is just one way the organization is striving to create a welcoming environment for the approximately 50 children and teens who will live there.
"We serve young people ages 6 to 22, and it's vital that their bodies and minds receive high-quality nourishment. The team at Culinary Services Group understands that fresh food and nutrition promote healing, and we're grateful for their partnership."
-- UMFS President & CEO Nancy Toscano, Ph.D., LCSW
Under the management-only contract, CSG will provide breakfast, lunch, and dinner service for residents, as well as nutritious lunches for the 70-100 students who attend the day school program at UMFS. CSG will provide a Chef Manager and area support to train and oversee campus kitchen staff. Because UMFS works with the National School Lunch Program, the Chef Manager will also be responsible for following specific menu guidelines.
"As UMFS was preparing to open a brand-new treatment center, they were looking for a trusted partner who would not only provide dining solutions for their campus, but also aligned with their mission of transforming lives and helping children and families in need."
-- Scott Alme, VP of Business Development, Culinary Services Group
According to CSG's Scott Alme there has been an uptick in demand for food service among behavioral health communities. These communities are often smaller, but still recognize the need for expertise when it comes to managing the day-to-day operations of dining services. They also recognize the impact that good nutrition can have on the recovery and behavior modification of their clients. CSG works with another youth-focused, behavioral program in Laurel, MD, the Capital Guardian Youth Challenge Academy, where it provides similar services.
For more information about CSG and their dining service solutions for behavioral health please visit their website.
Karen White, Culinary Services Group, +1 (443) 952-8156, kwhite@csgfood.com
Aidan Guilfoyle, United Methodist Family Services, 540-400-9033, aidang@hodgespart.com
