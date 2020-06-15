PITTSBURG, Calif., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ramar Foods is pioneering the first line of premium, uncured frozen Filipino breakfast meats. The line will be launched under Ramar's premium brand, Magnolia.
Following the success of their current line of Magnolia breakfast meats, Ramar invested in market research that led to the development of uncured frozen products. The research showed the growing trend among Filipino-Americans in making healthier choices on CPG consumption. Similar data shows the trend with general market consumption. According to Neilsen, nitrate/nitrite-free pre-packaged meat is growing at a rate four times faster than conventional pre-packaged meat.
To meet these market demands, Magnolia premium uncured meats aim to offer the classic taste but with simple, nitrate/nitrite-free ingredients as they continuously expand their commitment to nourishing the community.
"We have been working on getting the flavor just right for a long time," explains the Vice President of Operations, PJ Quesada. "Our customers have a very refined palate, and we had to get it right before bringing it to the market."
The uncured line will include different new varieties of Filipino breakfast meats:
Longganisa - Filipino sausage that comes in different flavors such as pork sweet hamonado and chicken
Tocino - Filipino cut meat marinated in sweet sauce comes in chicken or pork flavors
Both longganisa and tocino meats are tasty staples in Filipino breakfast. Magnolia premium uncured frozen breakfast meats will provide better options for Filipinos, Filipino-Americans and other Filipino food enthusiasts to enjoy without much guilt!
Magnolia premium uncured breakfast meats will be available in Asian stores and Asian aisles by the end of June 2020.
About Ramar Foods
Over 50 years in business Ramar Foods continues to strive to be the #1 Filipino Food company in the USA. Ramar's mission is to shape a legacy of food products that nourish culture and community, while making a positive impact on the environment.
Connect with Ramar Foods at www.ramarfoods.com or on Instagram and Facebook @ramarfoods
About Magnolia
Magnolia is Ramar's premium and #1 trusted Filipino brand for over 44 years in the USA. The Magnolia promise is to make, distribute and sell the finest quality frozen products with a continued commitment to incorporating wholesome ingredients and creating innovative products that connect and create value for our community, employees, and partners.
Connect with Magnolia at www.eatmagnolia.com or on Instagram and Facebook @eatmagnolia
Media Contact:
Press Contact: Lydia Querian
Group: Divine Creative Studios (on behalf of Ramar Foods)
Email: lydia@divinecreativestudio.com
Related Images
magnolia-premium-uncured-filipino.png
Magnolia Premium Uncured Filipino Breakfast Meats
Longganisa (Filipino sausage with rice and egg) and Tocino (Filipino sweet meat) with tomatoes and rice. This combination is typically called "silog."
Related Links