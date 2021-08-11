DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Introducing RancH2O (pronounced Ranch Two Oh), Gin Fizz ready-to-drink canned cocktail that delivers a bold kick of real gin and a refreshingly smooth taste with just the pop of a tab. This is not another hard seltzer. RancH2O Gin Fizz is real gin, perfectly mixed.
The new RancH2O Gin Fizz with lime rounds out a family of four great tasting premium canned cocktails including authentic Ranch Water, Classic Marg, and Vodka Soda with cranberry. Big in flavor and low in sugar and carbs, each can is only 150 calories and 7.0% ABV. Perfect for every season and any reason, the Texas-based brand champions good times, great conversations, and long-lasting friendships with its mantra "kick back and stay awhile."
"We developed our exclusive gin and the cocktail recipe to be light, crisp, easy drinking, and delicious," says Amelia Lettieri, RancH2O founder and CEO. "To create the recipe for Gin Fizz, we started with my favorite home gin cocktail recipe, and then formulated it to be packaged in a convenient can. Our Gin Fizz cocktail uses real premium gin that we made by dialing back the juniper berry to avoid that bitter, piney flavor. Then we added natural lime and spritz of sparkling water to make it extremely crushable."
Consumer demand makes this the right time for RancH2O to add the Gin Fizz canned cocktail to its portfolio. Gin has been one of the fastest growing categories in the spirits industry for the past few years. In addition, ready to drink can cocktails are in high demand with a 57 percent sales increase in the past year according to Nielsen. People enjoy the quality of an excellent craft cocktail without the need for ingredients and prep time. Canned cocktails are incredibly convenient, shareable, and portable enough to enjoy anywhere, any time.
RancH2O Gin Fizz (gin, soda water, and lime). 7.0% ABV
Made with exclusive gin, sparkling water, and a hint of lime, our Gin Fizz will make you feel refined and polished, even though you're drinking from a can. Our gin is distilled to be approachable, yet true to the spirit, turning even more people into gin lovers. Go ahead, give it a try and tell us it isn't clean, crisp, and one of your new favorites.
RancH2O Gin Fizz is available in Colorado, Tennessee, and Texas and will soon be available in New Mexico, and Oklahoma. RancH2O cocktails are available as an easy-to-go four-pack served in standard 12-oz. cans for a suggested retail price of $13.99 to $15.99 at major liquor stores and through online retailers like Drizly and Minibar.
RancH2O Inception
The name RancH2O is a play on the words Ranch and H2O and is named after the brand's flagship product, Ranch Water. Known as the "Unofficial Cocktail of West Texas," ranch water is a mix of tequila, lime, and soda water that has a long history and many fables as to its origin. Over decades, the cocktail's popularity transcended into bars and restaurants and is now a hot commodity in the ready-to-drink beverage category. RancH2O's logo embraces its namesake's history, drawing inspiration from the custom ironwork of a ranch gate or a cattle brand, embodying the Americana spirit.
The brand was founded by Amelia Lettieri who serves as the brand's CEO. She created RancH2O to provide a real cocktail experience in a convenient package without any question marks. No hidden agenda. Just a lot of refreshment with a bit of Texas sincerity.
A graduate of Texas A&M with a BBA in Finance, Amelia discovered her love of the beverage industry working with a private equity firm in the acquisition of Carolina Beverage Group, a world-class specialty beverage co-packer for leading beverage brands. Amelia also worked for beloved convenience retailer 7-Eleven, Inc. assisting in acquiring and integrating over 700 convenience stores and spent the last few years with Sunoco, LP overseeing the Organic Growth and Strategy Group before stepping out to launch RancH2O. These experiences have not only provided her with knowledge about the beverage and consumer packaged goods markets, but she also established a strong network of successful and skilled industry experts along the way who now serve on her advisory board.
About RancH2O
RancH2O (pronounced Ranch Two Oh) serves up great tasting canned cocktails featuring real liquor perfectly mixed in four flavors: Ranch Water, Classic Marg, Vodka Soda with cranberry, and Gin Fizz with lime. Big in taste and small in calories, each can is 6.5% to 7.0% ABV and only 150 calories. Launched in 2020 by native Texan Amelia Lettieri, she has conveniently packaged the spirit of Texas and serves it in 12 oz. cans for all to enjoy responsibly. For more information and store locations, visit http://www.RancH2OSpirits.com or follow @ranch2o on social media.
