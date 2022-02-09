HONOLULU, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rare Cannabinoid Company is sweetening their Valentine's Day selection by giving away free THCV, CBN, CBG, and CBD Gummies Variety Packets worth $20 with every order over $100.
"Give your Valentine, Galentine, friends or family the gift of wellness this Valentine's Day and you'll get to enjoy our strong, tasty gummies for free too!" said a company spokesperson.
"Our gummies are vegan and delicious and many of our products help people get in the mood for a romantic evening too," she said.
In fact, the company has a new blog on CBD, cannabinoids and sex that includes a list of the best cannabinoids for intimacy (also listed below).
The pioneering brand has the strongest THCV gummies on the market and was also the first to offer a purified THCV oil tincture. THCV acts like a stimulant, boosting energy and suppressing appetite. Many people take CBG for pain as it relieves soreness and inflammation exercise and CBD offers stress resilience. CBN is the best cannabinoid for sleep and sweet dreams.
To get the free gummies, customers simply put more than $100 of products in their cart and they will see see their free variety packet ($20 value) automatically appear in the cart at checkout. The offer will continue as long as supplies last.
Each Cannabinoid Variety Packet contains three CBD gummies, one THCV gummy, one CBG gummy, and one CBN gummy. Due to their strength, Rare Cannabinoid Company recommends taking half to one rare cannabinoid gummy and combining it with half to one CBD gummy for the entourage effect.
Can CBD and cannabinoids really improve sex? Recent research and large-scale surveys show that cannabinoids are gaining popularity for potentially increasing sex drive and libido, reducing discomfort, and relieving performance anxiety. Some studies even show potential for helping erectile dysfunction. The latest info on sex and cannabinoids can be found here.
What are the best gummies and oils for intimacy?
Rare Cannabinoid Company recommends their THCV gummies, CBD gummies, and 1:1 blends of full spectrum Hawaiian CBD and rare cannabinoids CBC, CBG and THCV for these reasons:
THCV Gummies: Try the strongest tetrahydrocannabivarn or THCV gummies on the market. Each gummy contains 25mg THCV for energy and appetite suppression. While THCV is often purchased to aid weight loss and ease addictions, that special boost of energy can be great for Valentine's Day too! Their THCV gummies are naturally lemon flavored.
CBD gummies: Red and strawberry flavored, the brand's cannabidiol or CBD gummies take the cake for looking like a Valentine's Day treat. With 30mg CBD in each gummy, they promote feelings of calm, balance and stress relief, which may help people feel more confident, increase sex drive and reduce performance anxiety.
THCV CBD oil: as touched on above, THCV is known as the "race car of cannabinoids" for it's uplifting, energizing effect. Combine that with stress busting, mood enhancing CBD, and you could experience a lively, uninhibited boost to your activities. This oil is lightly flavored with certified organic food grade Italian lemon and wild orange oils.
CBC CBD oil: CBC (cannabichromene) and CBD have both been found to raise levels of anandamide. This brain molecule produces feelings of happiness and bliss and may increase pleasure and intimacy. This tasty oil is also flavored with Italian lemon and wild orange oils.
CBG CBD oil: CBG (cannabigerol) alleviates discomfort and soreness, and both CBG and CBD improve blood flow and sensation, which may also aid female lubrication. This tincture also has the delicately delicious citrus taste of lemon and orange.
All Rare Cannabinoid Company's CBD blends are lightly flavored with food grade, certified organic wild orange and Italian lemon oils. The CBD in them is extracted from premium Hawaiian hemp grown on the slopes of Haleakala Volcano on Maui.
The Hawaiian brand also sells pure tinctures of CBDA oil (cannabidiolic acid), CBDV oil(cannabidivarin), CBC, CBG, CBN, THCV, and pure terpene blends for relief and relaxation.
For trust and transparency, all products are produced in a cGMP-certified facility and undergo stringent third-party lab testing, with results online and via QR code.
Rare Cannabinoid Company was established in the first quarter of 2020 and quickly became a leader in the rare cannabinoid market. Products can be found in more than 250 locations across the United States and are offered by prescription in Brazil. It's sister brand, Hawaiian Choice, was established by the co-founders of the Rare Cannabinoid Company back in 2017. Hawaiian Choice is a luxury lifestyle CBD brand that incorporates terpenes and organic or wild crafted Hawaiian fruits, essential oils or honey in all of its Hawaiian CBD products. Brick-and-mortar stores interested in stocking Rare Cannabinoid Company and/or Hawaiian Choice CBD products can inquire about a wholesale account at Wellness Orders.
