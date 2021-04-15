NAPA Calif., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Raventós Codorníu, Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas with a history dating back to 1551, has announced the launch of Incandesa Brut, their newest sparkling wine product from California.
Sourced from distinct California premium vineyard sites, Incandesa is a modern, vibrant sparkling wine made in the traditional method that is a blend of 70% Chardonnay and 30% Pinot Noir. On the nose, the wine displays elegant aromas of stone fruit, green apple, and a hint of floral notes. Lively on the palate, flavors of Meyer lemon, honeydew, and praline are framed by a well-balanced acidity and minerality.
"We are very excited to launch and share the story of Incandesa with the U.S. market," says Mike Jackson, President, Raventós Codorníu North America. "Inspired by sunny California, Incandesa is our love-letter to sunshine, to soaking up every day, to sharing with friends and to toasting to even brighter days ahead." he adds.
The suggested retail price (SRP) for Incandesa Brut is $24.99. Incandesa is now available for retail nationally.
About Raventós Codorníu
Raventós Codorníu encompasses the world's most admirable wine brands. It is Spain's oldest producer of wines and Cavas and is a symbol of continuity, innovation and of remaining true to its origins. The company has five centuries of history (since 1551) and experience that combine tradition and modernity. This has resulted in the creation of leading wineries in the respective wine regions where they are located, capable of innovating and meeting the growing demand for exceptional Cavas and wines. With close to 7,500 acres of estate vineyards and 17 prestigious wineries spread across Spain, Argentina, and California, Raventós Codorníu is one of the world's leading companies in viticulture and winemaking expertise.
