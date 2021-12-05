LONGWOOD, Fla., Dec. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- If you like energy drinks, then you're going to love what the team at RAZE Energy has been brewing. Every month, the RAZE team launches a new flavor that's been tested and approved by thousands of RAZE Insiders, the most loyal of RAZE customers.

The first few Limited Edition drops were Rainbow, Strawberry Lemonade, Frankensour, and Juice Box - all sold out just days after their launch. It comes as no surprise, either. RAZE took first place in Stack3d's 2021 Clash of the Cans, beating out competitors like Bang, Red Bull, Monster, Ghost, Reign, and others.

Robin Danielsen, Chief Marketing Officer, describes how RAZE was able to position itself as one of the fastest-growing energy drinks in the USA:

"Our customers love us because we listen to them. So when they said they wanted new and exciting flavors, we went all in and decided to drop a new flavor every month. The demand has been so high that we can't keep enough in stock for everybody who wants to try them."

The launch of new flavors has been well-received by the energy drink community. RAZE was voted Brand of the Year for its consistency and success with the Limited Edition flavors.

RAZE Energy is a subsidiary of REPP Sports. You can find all of their products in stores across the country and on their website: http://www.reppsports.com

Media Contact

Cyrus Ameri, REPP Sports, 1 (407) 584-5388, cyrus@reppsports.com

 

SOURCE RAZE Energy

