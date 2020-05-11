HOUSTON, May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the second quarter ended March 31, 2020 and filed its corresponding Form 10-Q. RCI also updated its response to the coronavirus situation.
2Q20 results are not comparable to prior periods. All company club and restaurant subsidiaries had to close in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. There will be no conference call this quarter.
Key Points
- EPS: 2Q20 basic and diluted loss per share of $0.37. Non-GAAP* basic and diluted earnings per share of $0.47. The quarter included an $8.2 million non-cash impairment of clubs and restaurants triggered by the pandemic, partially offset by a $1.4 million income tax benefit.
- Revenues: 2Q20 total revenues of $40.4 million. Nightclubs contributed $31.4 million and Bombshells $8.8 million.
- Cash: $9.8 million in cash and $3.6 million in accounts receivable ($2.6 million of which is income tax refundable) at March 31, 2020.
- Share Repurchases: 132,719 shares at an average price of $15.42, all of which were acquired before club and restaurant subsidiaries closed.
- Reopenings: Based upon the small sampling of early openings in Texas, revenues seem favorable despite 25% occupancy restrictions. As of today, nine Bombshells restaurants and Club Onyx Houston (operating as a restaurant) have reopened. The 10th Bombshells is expected to reopen Thursday, May 14.
- Employment: To date, subsidiaries have reemployed more than 700 full and part time staff. This was particularly significant for those who had not yet received unemployment or stimulus checks. Subsidiaries plan to return all employees to work as soon as possible.
- Working Capital: Based on our current working capital and current store openings, we believe we have enough resources to fund operations through the end of Fiscal 2020. Please see our 10-Q for further discussion.
CEO Comment
"After coming to a full stop in March, we're encouraged by what's happening two months later," said Eric Langan, President & CEO. "Stay-at-home restrictions are easing in Texas and other parts of the country. Our subsidiaries are doing everything they can to reopen as many units and rehire as many people as possible. We are not taking our reopenings lightly. First and foremost, we are concerned about the health and well-being of our employees and guests."
COVID-19 Update
As part of our COVID-19 plan, RCI and its subsidiaries instituted the following measures to significantly reduce cash outlays:
- Furloughed more than 1,900 club and restaurant employees, except for a limited number of managers. With locations reopening, some of these employees have been or are in the process of being rehired.
- Reduced pay of the approximately 100 remaining salaried and hourly employees to 75% of previous levels
- Deferred Board of Director compensation
- Arranged for deferment of principal and interest payment from major lenders and deferral agreements with others, as well as from landlords in the small number of locations where subsidiaries rent
- Deferred or modified certain fixed monthly expenses such as insurance, rent, and taxes, among others
- Canceled certain additional expenses such as advertising, cable, and pest control, among others
As of the release of this report, we do not know the extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses due to the uncertainty about the spread of the virus. Lower sales, as caused by social distancing guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate the situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted.
2Q20 Statement of Operations (All comparisons are to 2Q19 unless otherwise noted)
Revenues
- Consolidated revenues of $40.4 million declined 9.8% primarily due to lost sales caused by the pandemic. Nightclubs segment revenue of $31.4 million declined 15.3%. Bombshells segment revenue of $8.8 million increased 17.0%.
- Prior to the stay-at-home and social distancing guidelines imposed by federal, state and local governments, revenues for the first 10 weeks of 2Q20 increased 11.8% on a consolidated basis, 5.0% for Nightclubs (38 units), and 45.4% for Bombshells (10 units).
- Bombshells total sales during the first 10 weeks of 2Q20 benefitted from four new locations in the Houston area (I-10, Tomball, Katy, and US 59) and a 3.6% increase in same-store sales.
Operating Expenses & Margin
- Total operating expenses were 106.1% of consolidated revenues compared to 75.1% primarily due to lost sales caused by the pandemic, the impairment, and other factors.
- Salaries and wages were 30.2% compared to 26.6% primarily reflecting lower revenues.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses were 35.7% compared to 32.0% primarily due to a combination of lower revenues and fixed costs.
- Other net charges totaled $8.2 million as a result of impairments compared to other net gains of $1.0 million from the sale of two real estate properties. We considered the pandemic a triggering event in the assessment of recoverability of the goodwill, indefinite-lived intangibles and long-lived tangible assets in our clubs and restaurants.
- Operating margin was (6.1%) compared to 24.9%. Excluding impairment charges, amortization of intangibles, and gain on disposal of assets, non-GAAP operating margin was 14.5% compared to 23.1%.
Interest Expense, Income Taxes & Share Count
- Interest expense of $2.5 million decreased 7.0% due to a lower debt balance year over year.
- Income taxes were a $1.4 million benefit compared to a $1.9 million expense. Our estimated tax rate for FY20 was revised to 7.6% from 21.8%. The cumulative effect of the change was recognized in 2Q20.
- Weighted average number of common shares outstanding of 9.2 million declined 4.7% due to share repurchases over the last 12 months.
March 31, 2020 Balance Sheet (All comparisons are to December 31, 2Q19 unless otherwise noted)
- Cash and cash equivalents of $9.8 million compared to $13.2 million. The decline primarily reflects lower net cash flow from operations caused by the pandemic.
- Long-term debt of $140.4 million compared to $141.8 million. The decline primarily reflects 2Q20 scheduled debt paydowns.
- March 31, 2020 long-term debt (including loan origination costs) was comprised of $89.2 million (62.9% of total LT debt) secured by real estate, $26.8 million (18.9%) in seller-financing, $14.5 million (10.2%) unsecured, $8.5 million (6.0%) secured by other assets, and $2.8 million (2.0%) remaining from the Texas Comptroller Settlement.
- Fiscal 2020 debt maturities at March 31, 2020 were $3.2 million in the amortization schedule and $2.1 million in realty balloons.
- During 2Q20, $2.0 million in non-realty balloons were extended to FY21. Subsequent to the quarter, all bank debt was deferred for 90 days.
Subsequent to 2Q20, subsidiaries also terminated definitive agreements to acquire the assets and related real estate of a top gentlemen's club located in the Northeast Corridor.
*Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:
- Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) settlement of lawsuits, and (e) impairment of assets. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
- Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) settlement of lawsuits, (f) impairment of assets, and (g) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 7.6% and 22.1% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
- Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) settlement of lawsuits, and (h) impairment of assets. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
- Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.
Notes
- All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months Ended March 31,
For the Six Months Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Amount
% of
Revenues
Sales of alcoholic beverages
$ 16,919
41.9%
$ 18,486
41.2%
$ 37,662
42.4%
$ 36,796
41.4%
Sales of food and merchandise
6,479
16.0%
6,439
14.4%
13,926
15.7%
12,129
13.7%
Service revenues
14,348
35.5%
16,979
37.9%
31,541
35.5%
34,310
38.6%
Other
2,680
6.6%
2,922
6.5%
5,691
6.4%
5,614
6.3%
Total revenues
40,426
100.0%
44,826
100.0%
88,820
100.0%
88,849
100.0%
Operating expenses
Cost of goods sold
Alcoholic beverages sold
3,435
20.3%
3,790
20.5%
7,581
20.1%
7,526
20.5%
Food and merchandise sold
2,239
34.6%
2,308
35.8%
4,792
34.4%
4,292
35.4%
Service and other
108
0.6%
94
0.5%
185
0.5%
186
0.5%
Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)
5,782
14.3%
6,192
13.8%
12,558
14.1%
12,004
13.5%
Salaries and wages
12,222
30.2%
11,908
26.6%
25,445
28.6%
24,004
27.0%
Selling, general and administrative
14,450
35.7%
14,341
32.0%
30,981
34.9%
28,368
31.9%
Depreciation and amortization
2,257
5.6%
2,200
4.9%
4,461
5.0%
4,253
4.8%
Other charges (gains), net
8,190
20.3%
(981)
-2.2%
8,164
9.2%
(2,078)
-2.3%
Total operating expenses
42,901
106.1%
33,660
75.1%
81,609
91.9%
66,551
74.9%
Income (loss) from operations
(2,475)
-6.1%
11,166
24.9%
7,211
8.1%
22,298
25.1%
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(2,459)
-6.1%
(2,645)
-5.9%
(4,944)
-5.6%
(5,166)
-5.8%
Interest income
85
0.2%
75
0.2%
183
0.2%
126
0.1%
Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
(62)
-0.2%
77
0.2%
(134)
-0.2%
(370)
-0.4%
Income (loss) before income taxes
(4,911)
-12.1%
8,673
19.3%
2,316
2.6%
16,888
19.0%
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,418)
-3.5%
1,930
4.3%
175
0.2%
3,741
4.2%
Net income (loss)
(3,493)
-8.6%
6,743
15.0%
2,141
2.4%
13,147
14.8%
Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests
41
0.1%
(8)
0.0%
41
0.0%
(68)
-0.1%
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ (3,452)
-8.5%
$ 6,735
15.0%
$ 2,182
2.5%
$ 13,079
14.7%
Earnings (loss) per share
Basic and diluted
$ (0.37)
$ 0.70
$ 0.24
$ 1.35
Weighted average shares outstanding
Basic and diluted
9,225
9,679
9,274
9,696
Dividends per share
$ 0.04
$ 0.03
$ 0.07
$ 0.06
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ (3,452)
$ 6,735
$ 2,182
$ 13,079
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1,418)
1,930
175
3,741
Interest expense, net
2,374
2,570
4,761
5,040
Settlement of lawsuits
-
84
24
144
Impairment of assets
8,210
-
8,210
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(7)
(1,065)
(37)
(2,222)
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
62
(77)
134
370
Gain on insurance
(13)
-
(33)
-
Depreciation and amortization
2,257
2,200
4,461
4,253
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 8,013
$ 12,377
$ 19,877
$ 24,405
Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income
Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders
$ (3,452)
$ 6,735
$ 2,182
$ 13,079
Amortization of intangibles
157
153
313
309
Settlement of lawsuits
-
84
24
144
Impairment of assets
8,210
-
8,210
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(7)
(1,065)
(37)
(2,222)
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
62
(77)
134
370
Gain on insurance
(13)
-
(33)
-
Net income tax effect of adjustments above
(633)
223
(659)
333
Non-GAAP net income
$ 4,324
$ 6,053
$ 10,134
$ 12,013
Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
Diluted shares
9,225
9,679
9,274
9,696
GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share
$ (0.37)
$ 0.70
$ 0.24
$ 1.35
Amortization of intangibles
0.02
0.02
0.03
0.03
Settlement of lawsuits
-
0.01
0.00
0.01
Impairment of assets
0.89
-
0.89
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(0.00)
(0.11)
(0.00)
(0.23)
Unrealized loss on equity securities
0.01
(0.01)
0.01
0.04
Gain on insurance
(0.00)
-
(0.00)
-
Net income tax effect of adjustments above
(0.07)
0.02
(0.07)
0.03
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
$ 0.47
$ 0.63
$ 1.09
$ 1.24
Reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to non-GAAP operating income
Income (loss) from operations
$ (2,475)
$ 11,166
$ 7,211
$ 22,298
Amortization of intangibles
157
153
313
309
Settlement of lawsuits
-
84
24
144
Impairment of assets
8,210
-
8,210
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(7)
(1,065)
(37)
(2,222)
Gain on insurance
(13)
-
(33)
-
Non-GAAP operating income
$ 5,872
$ 10,338
$ 15,688
$ 20,529
Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin
GAAP operating margin
-6.1%
24.9%
8.1%
25.1%
Amortization of intangibles
0.4%
0.3%
0.4%
0.3%
Settlement of lawsuits
0.0%
0.2%
0.0%
0.2%
Impairment of assets
20.3%
0.0%
9.2%
0.0%
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
0.0%
-2.4%
0.0%
-2.5%
Gain on insurance
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
Non-GAAP operating margin
14.5%
23.1%
17.7%
23.1%
Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 1,708
$ 9,519
$ 11,981
$ 20,971
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures
1,090
741
2,111
1,117
Free cash flow
$ 618
$ 8,778
$ 9,870
$ 19,854
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
For the Three Months
For the Six Months
Ended March 31,
Ended March 31,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues
Nightclubs
$ 31,367
$ 37,047
$ 69,226
$ 74,775
Bombshells
8,803
7,527
19,153
13,540
Other
256
252
441
534
$ 40,426
$ 44,826
$ 88,820
$ 88,849
Income (loss) from operations
Nightclubs
$ 2,314
$ 15,078
$ 16,090
$ 30,465
Bombshells
690
738
2,263
857
Other
(178)
(176)
(385)
(295)
General corporate
(5,301)
(4,474)
(10,757)
(8,729)
$ (2,475)
$ 11,166
$ 7,211
$ 22,298
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION
($ in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020
For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2019
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 2,314
$ 690
$ (178)
$ (5,301)
$ (2,475)
$ 15,078
$ 738
$ (176)
$ (4,474)
$ 11,166
Amortization of intangibles
57
4
96
-
157
-
-
-
153
153
Settlement of lawsuits
-
-
-
-
-
84
-
-
-
84
Impairment of assets
7,965
245
-
-
8,210
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(3)
-
-
(4)
(7)
(1,000)
1
5
(71)
(1,065)
Gain on insurance
-
-
-
(13)
(13)
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 10,333
$ 939
$ (82)
$ (5,318)
$ 5,872
$ 14,162
$ 739
$ (171)
$ (4,392)
$ 10,338
GAAP operating margin
7.4%
7.8%
-69.5%
-13.1%
-6.1%
40.7%
9.8%
-69.8%
-10.0%
24.9%
Non-GAAP operating margin
32.9%
10.7%
-32.0%
-13.2%
14.5%
38.2%
9.8%
-67.9%
-9.8%
23.1%
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020
For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2019
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Nightclubs
Bombshells
Other
Corporate
Total
Income (loss) from operations
$ 16,090
$ 2,263
$ (385)
$ (10,757)
$ 7,211
$ 30,465
$ 857
$ (295)
$ (8,729)
$ 22,298
Amortization of intangibles
114
8
191
-
313
-
-
-
309
309
Settlement of lawsuits
24
-
-
-
24
129
3
-
12
144
Impairment of assets
7,965
245
-
-
8,210
-
-
-
-
-
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
-
-
-
(37)
(37)
(2,152)
1
-
(71)
(2,222)
Gain on insurance
(20)
-
-
(13)
(33)
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP operating income (loss)
$ 24,173
$ 2,516
$ (194)
$ (10,807)
$ 15,688
$ 28,442
$ 861
$ (295)
$ (8,479)
$ 20,529
GAAP operating margin
23.2%
11.8%
-87.3%
-12.1%
8.1%
40.7%
6.3%
-55.2%
-9.8%
25.1%
Non-GAAP operating margin
34.9%
13.1%
-44.0%
-12.2%
17.7%
38.0%
6.4%
-55.2%
-9.5%
23.1%
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
For the Six Months Ended
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
March 31, 2020
March 31, 2019
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES
Net income (loss)
$ (3,493)
$ 6,743
$ 2,141
$ 13,147
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash
provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
2,257
2,200
4,461
4,253
Deferred tax expense (credit)
(1,005)
673
(1,155)
1,131
Gain on sale of businesses and assets
(6)
(1,021)
(36)
(2,197)
Impairment of assets
8,210
-
8,210
-
Unrealized loss (gain) on equity securities
62
(77)
134
370
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
68
107
129
202
Deferred rent expense
-
47
-
189
Noncash lease expense
496
-
825
-
Gain on insurance
(13)
-
(33)
-
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(428)
4
1,917
1,727
Inventories
4
(19)
(137)
(182)
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
1,275
1,611
2,840
3,550
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
(5,719)
(749)
(7,315)
(1,219)
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,708
9,519
11,981
20,971
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets
54
1,621
105
2,866
Proceeds from insurance
13
-
945
-
Proceeds from notes receivable
46
36
403
68
Issuance of note receivable
-
(420)
-
(420)
Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets
(1,265)
(6,607)
(5,323)
(13,902)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
-
-
-
(13,500)
Net cash used in investing activities
(1,152)
(5,370)
(3,870)
(24,888)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES
Proceeds from long-term debt
562
4,644
880
10,296
Payments on long-term debt
(2,016)
(8,008)
(4,097)
(13,287)
Purchase of treasury stock
(2,047)
(1,606)
(8,488)
(1,961)
Payment of dividends
(368)
(291)
(647)
(582)
Payment of loan origination costs
-
(20)
-
(20)
Distribution to noncontrolling interests
(21)
-
(31)
-
Net cash used in financing activities
(3,890)
(5,281)
(12,383)
(5,554)
NET DECREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
(3,334)
(1,132)
(4,272)
(9,471)
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD
13,159
9,387
14,097
17,726
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
$ 9,825
$ 8,255
$ 9,825
$ 8,255
RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
March 31,
September 30,
March 31,
2020
2019
2019
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 9,825
$ 14,097
$ 8,255
Accounts receivable, net
3,559
6,289
5,579
Current portion of notes receivable
675
954
1,142
Inventories
2,735
2,598
2,597
Prepaid insurance
2,805
5,446
2,097
Other current assets
2,343
2,521
1,521
Assets held for sale
4,825
2,866
668
Total current assets
26,767
34,771
21,859
Property and equipment, net
182,234
183,956
191,966
Operating lease right-of-use assets
26,485
-
-
Notes receivable, net of current portion
4,087
4,211
3,859
Goodwill
47,109
53,630
55,271
Intangibles, net
74,251
75,951
76,441
Other assets
963
1,118
1,477
Total assets
$ 361,896
$ 353,637
$ 350,873
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$ 2,805
$ 3,810
$ 3,632
Accrued liabilities
8,671
14,644
9,911
Current portion of long-term debt
14,771
15,754
10,447
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
1,552
-
-
Total current liabilities
27,799
34,208
23,990
Deferred tax liability, net
20,503
21,658
21,970
Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs
125,669
127,774
139,371
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
26,275
-
-
Other long-term liabilities
374
1,696
1,606
Total liabilities
200,620
185,336
186,937
Commitments and contingencies
Equity
Preferred stock
-
-
-
Common stock
91
96
96
Additional paid-in capital
52,829
61,312
62,252
Retained earnings
108,584
107,049
101,623
Total RCIHH stockholders' equity
161,504
168,457
163,971
Noncontrolling interests
(228)
(156)
(35)
Total equity
161,276
168,301
163,936
Total liabilities and equity
$ 361,896
$ 353,637
$ 350,873