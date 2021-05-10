RCI Hospitality Holdings Corporate Logo (PRNewsFoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.) (PRNewsfoto/RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc.)

HOUSTON, May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK) today reported results for the fiscal 2021 second quarter ended March 31, 2021 and filed its Form 10-Q.

Highlights (all comparisons in this news release are 2Q21 vs. 2Q20 unless otherwise noted)

  • GAAP EPS of $0.68 compared to ($0.37)
  • Non-GAAP* EPS of $0.75 compared to $0.47
  • GAAP results included a $1.4 million impairment and $431,000 net non-operating gain (both pre-tax)
  • Net cash from operating activities of $11.0 million and free cash flow* of $9.0 million
  • $20.2 million cash and cash equivalents on March 31, 2021
  • Total revenues of $44.1 million (+9.0%)
  • Nightclubs segment revenues of $30.8 million with 34.0% operating margin (38.8% non-GAAP)
  • Bombshells segment revenues of $13.1 million with 23.9% operating margin (24.3% non-GAAP)

Eric Langan, President & CEO, said: "2Q21 reflected a continued rebound in financial performance through the COVID-19 pandemic. Nightclubs had their best overall performance since the pandemic began. Bombshells served up another strong quarter. This enabled us to keep our teams employed and generate higher levels of free cash flow and profitability. Once again, we thank our loyal customers, dedicated team members, and steadfast investors.

"We hope these trends continue as the COVID-19 situation continues to improve. As of today, 36 clubs and 10 Bombshells are open. Nightclubs and Bombshells sales exceeded $18 million in April. Restrictive curfews, which have affected many of our northern clubs, are beginning to end. Minnesota, where we have three clubs, lifted its 11 PM curfew on Friday. New York, where we have three clubs, plans to eliminate its midnight curfew May 31. We hope the curfew in Chicago, where we have one club, will be lifted soon."

Nightclubs Segment

  • Revenue was $30.8 million (-1.8%) with same-store sales +3.6%.
  • Cost of goods sold was 12.3% of segment revenue compared to 11.3% due to a lower proportion of service revenues, while other expenses in aggregate declined.
  • Segment profitability increased to $10.5 million from $2.3 million. GAAP operating margin expanded to 34.0% from 7.3% in 2Q20. There were $1.4 million and $8.0 million of impairments, respectively, in 2Q21 and 2Q20.
  • On a non-GAAP basis, profitability increased to $12.0 million (+16.1%) as operating margin expanded to 38.8% from 32.8%. This is the segment's best performance since 2Q20, when the COVID-19 pandemic was declared mid-March 2020.
  • During 2Q21, 29 of 38 clubs were open for the full quarter and 37 by period-end with 21 closed for several days in mid-February due to the Texas Freeze. Most locations limited occupancy voluntarily or in accordance with coronavirus safety plans. Not all clubs operated at full schedules in line with local government restrictions, although curfews became less restrictive, particularly in March. Currently, two clubs are temporarily closed.
  • During 2Q20, all 38 clubs were closed in mid-March 2020 as local and state restrictions went into effect.

Bombshells Segment

  • Bombshells revenue was $13.1 million (+49.2%) with same-store sales +48.7%.
  • Cost of goods sold was 22.8% of segment revenue compared to 24.7% due to higher revenue and lower cost of goods, while other expenses in aggregate as a percent of revenues also declined.
  • Segment profitability increased to $3.1 million (+356.7%). GAAP operating margin expanded to 23.9% from 7.8%. On a non-GAAP basis, profitability increased to $3.2 million (+240.7%) as operating margin expanded to 24.3% from 10.6%.
  • During 2Q21, all 10 Bombshells were open with the exception of several days due to the Texas Freeze. Capacity increased from 75% to 100% in mid-March.
  • During 2Q20, the nine existing Bombshells at the start of the quarter and a new location, which opened late January 2020, were closed in mid-March as restrictions went into effect.

Consolidated

  • Salaries and wages were 25.4% of revenues compared to 30.2%.
  • SG&A was 28.6% of revenues compared to 35.7%.
  • The improvements reflected better Nightclubs and Bombshells segment margins, cost-saving initiatives, and lower audit and legal fees as compared to the prior year.
  • Other charges, net, reflected the above-mentioned impairments in the Nightclubs segment.
  • Interest expense decreased 3.9% primarily due to lower debt balances.
  • Non-operating gains of $431,000 pre-tax were primarily due to debt extinguishment of forgiven loans.
  • Debt was $132.4 million at 3/31/21 compared to $134.8 million at 12/31/20. This reflected regular paydowns and debt extinguishment.

Note

  • As of the release of this report, we do not know the future extent and duration of the impact of COVID-19 on our businesses. Lower sales, as caused by local, state and national guidelines, could lead to adverse financial results. However, we will continually monitor and evaluate our cash flow situation and will determine any further measures to be instituted, including refinancing several of our debt obligations.
  • All references to the "company," "we," "our," and similar terms include RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries, unless the context indicates otherwise.

*Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with GAAP, management uses certain non-GAAP financial measures, within the meaning of the SEC Regulation G, to clarify and enhance understanding of past performance and prospects for the future. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's operating performance, financial position or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are included in or excluded from the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We monitor non-GAAP financial measures because it describes the operating performance of the Company and helps management and investors gauge our ability to generate cash flow, excluding (or including) some items that management believes are not representative of the ongoing business operations of the Company, but are included in (or excluded from) the most directly comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Relative to each of the non-GAAP financial measures, we further set forth our rationale as follows:

  • Non-GAAP Operating Income and Non-GAAP Operating Margin. We calculate non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin by excluding the following items from income from operations and operating margin: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) impairment of assets, and (e) settlement of lawsuits. We believe that excluding these items assists investors in evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating income and operating margin without the impact of items that are not a result of our day-to-day business and operations.
  • Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income per Diluted Share. We calculate non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income per diluted share by excluding or including certain items to net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders and diluted earnings per share. Adjustment items are: (a) amortization of intangibles, (b) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (c) gains or losses on insurance, (d) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (e) impairment of assets, (f) settlement of lawsuits, (g) gain on debt extinguishment, and (h) the income tax effect of the above described adjustments. Included in the income tax effect of the above adjustments is the net effect of the non-GAAP provision for income taxes, calculated at 24.2% and 7.6% effective tax rate of the pre-tax non-GAAP income before taxes for the six months ended March 31, 2021 and 2020, respectively, and the GAAP income tax expense (benefit). We believe that excluding and including such items help management and investors better understand our operating activities.
  • Adjusted EBITDA. We calculate adjusted EBITDA by excluding the following items from net income attributable to RCIHH common stockholders: (a) depreciation and amortization, (b) income tax expense (benefit), (c) net interest expense, (d) gains or losses on sale of businesses and assets, (e) gains or losses on insurance, (f) unrealized gains or losses on equity securities, (g) impairment of assets, (h) settlement of lawsuits, and (i) gain on debt extinguishment. We believe that adjusting for such items helps management and investors better understand our operating activities. Adjusted EBITDA provides a core operational performance measurement that compares results without the need to adjust for federal, state and local taxes which have considerable variation between domestic jurisdictions. The results are, therefore, without consideration of financing alternatives of capital employed. We use adjusted EBITDA as one guideline to assess our unleveraged performance return on our investments. Adjusted EBITDA is also the target benchmark for our acquisitions of nightclubs.
  • Management also uses non-GAAP cash flow measures such as free cash flow. Free cash flow is derived from net cash provided by operating activities less maintenance capital expenditures. We use free cash flow as the baseline for the implementation of our capital allocation strategy.

About RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: RICK)

With more than 40 units, RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is the country's leading company in gentlemen's clubs and sports bars/restaurants. Clubs in New York City, Chicago, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Houston, Miami, Minneapolis, St. Louis, Charlotte, Pittsburgh, and other markets operate under brand names such as Rick's Cabaret, XTC, Club Onyx, Vivid Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, and Scarlett's Cabaret. Sports bars/restaurants operate under the brand name Bombshells Restaurant & Bar. Please visit http://www.rcihospitality.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in this press release, including, but not limited to, the risks and uncertainties associated with (i) operating and managing an adult business, (ii) the business climates in cities where it operates, (iii) the success or lack thereof in launching and building the company's businesses, (iv) cyber security, (v) conditions relevant to real estate transactions, (vi) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, and (vii) numerous other factors such as laws governing the operation of adult entertainment businesses, competition and dependence on key personnel. For more detailed discussion of such factors and certain risks and uncertainties, see RCI's annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2020 as well as its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of future events or circumstances.

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)



















































For the Three Months Ended March 31,



For the Six Months Ended March 31,











2021



2020



2021



2020











Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue



Amount



% of

Revenue

Revenues



































Sales of alcoholic beverages



$        20,273



46.0%



$        16,919



41.9%



$        37,633



45.6%



$        37,662



42.4%



Sales of food and merchandise



9,538



21.6%



6,479



16.0%



18,147



22.0%



13,926



15.7%



Service revenues



11,502



26.1%



14,348



35.5%



21,562



26.1%



31,541



35.5%



Other



2,746



6.2%



2,680



6.6%



5,115



6.2%



5,691



6.4%





Total revenues



44,059



100.0%



40,426



100.0%



82,457



100.0%



88,820



100.0%

Operating expenses



































Cost of goods sold





































Alcoholic beverages sold



3,730



18.4%



3,435



20.3%



6,992



18.6%



7,581



20.1%





Food and merchandise sold



3,029



31.8%



2,271



35.1%



5,918



32.6%



4,846



34.8%





Service and other



43



0.3%



76



0.4%



96



0.4%



131



0.4%







Total cost of goods sold (exclusive of items shown below)



6,802



15.4%



5,782



14.3%



13,006



15.8%



12,558



14.1%



Salaries and wages



11,200



25.4%



12,222



30.2%



22,686



27.5%



25,445



28.6%



Selling, general and administrative



12,618



28.6%



14,450



35.7%



24,770



30.0%



30,981



34.9%



Depreciation and amortization



2,117



4.8%



2,257



5.6%



4,140



5.0%



4,461



5.0%



Other charges, net



1,481



3.4%



8,190



20.3%



1,431



1.7%



8,164



9.2%





Total operating expenses



34,218



77.7%



42,901



106.1%



66,033



80.1%



81,609



91.9%

Income (loss) from operations



9,841



22.3%



(2,475)



-6.1%



16,424



19.9%



7,211



8.1%

Other income (expenses)



































Interest expense



(2,364)



-5.4%



(2,459)



-6.1%



(4,798)



-5.8%



(4,944)



-5.6%



Interest income



62



0.1%



85



0.2%



122



0.1%



183



0.2%



Non-operating gains (losses), net



431



1.0%



(62)



-0.2%



5,347



6.5%



(134)



-0.2%

Income (loss) before income taxes



7,970



18.1%



(4,911)



-12.1%



17,095



20.7%



2,316



2.6%

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,938



4.4%



(1,418)



-3.5%



1,554



1.9%



175



0.2%

Net income (loss)



6,032



13.7%



(3,493)



-8.6%



15,541



18.8%



2,141



2.4%

Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests



59



0.1%



41



0.1%



193



0.2%



41



0.0%

Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common shareholders



$          6,091



13.8%



$        (3,452)



-8.5%



$        15,734



19.1%



$          2,182



2.5%









































Earnings (loss) per share



































Basic and diluted



$            0.68







$          (0.37)







$            1.75







$            0.24













































Weighted average shares outstanding



































Basic and diluted



9,000







9,225







9,010







9,274













































Dividends per share



$            0.04







$            0.04







$            0.08







$            0.07





 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(in thousands, except per share and percentage data)























For the Three Months



For the Six Months





Ended March 31,



Ended March 31,





2021



2020



2021



2020

Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to Adjusted EBITDA

















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders



$        6,091



$      (3,452)



$      15,734



$        2,182

Income tax expense (benefit)



1,938



(1,418)



1,554



175

Interest expense, net



2,302



2,374



4,676



4,761

Settlement of lawsuits



1



-



153



24

Impairment of assets



1,401



8,210



1,401



8,210

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



91



(7)



86



(37)

Gain on debt extinguishment



(380)



-



(5,329)



-

Unrealized loss on equity securities



34



62



67



134

Gain on insurance



(12)



(13)



(209)



(33)

Depreciation and amortization



2,117



2,257



4,140



4,461

Adjusted EBITDA



$      13,583



$        8,013



$      22,273



$      19,877



















Reconciliation of GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income

















Net income (loss) attributable to RCIHH common stockholders



$        6,091



$      (3,452)



$      15,734



$        2,182

Amortization of intangibles



79



157



158



313

Settlement of lawsuits



1



-



153



24

Impairment of assets



1,401



8,210



1,401



8,210

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



91



(7)



86



(37)

Gain on debt extinguishment



(380)



-



(5,329)



-

Unrealized loss on equity securities



34



62



67



134

Gain on insurance



(12)



(13)



(209)



(33)

Net income tax effect



(522)



(633)



(1,741)



(659)

Non-GAAP net income



$        6,783



$        4,324



$      10,320



$      10,134



















Reconciliation of GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share to non-GAAP diluted earnings per share









Diluted shares



9,000



9,225



9,010



9,274

GAAP diluted earnings (loss) per share



$          0.68



$        (0.37)



$          1.75



$          0.24

Amortization of intangibles



0.01



0.02



0.02



0.03

Settlement of lawsuits



0.00



-



0.02



0.00

Impairment of assets



0.16



0.89



0.16



0.89

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



0.01



(0.00)



0.01



(0.00)

Gain on debt extinguishment



(0.04)



-



(0.59)



-

Unrealized loss on equity securities



0.00



0.01



0.01



0.01

Gain on insurance



(0.00)



(0.00)



(0.02)



(0.00)

Net income tax effect



(0.06)



(0.07)



(0.19)



(0.07)

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share



$          0.75



$          0.47



$          1.15



$          1.09



















Reconciliation of GAAP operating income to non-GAAP operating income

















Income (loss) from operations



$        9,841



$      (2,475)



$      16,424



$        7,211

Amortization of intangibles



79



157



158



313

Settlement of lawsuits



1



-



153



24

Impairment of assets



1,401



8,210



1,401



8,210

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



91



(7)



86



(37)

Gain on insurance



(12)



(13)



(209)



(33)

Non-GAAP operating income



$      11,401



$        5,872



$      18,013



$      15,688



















Reconciliation of GAAP operating margin to non-GAAP operating margin

















GAAP operating margin



22.3%



-6.1%



19.9%



8.1%

Amortization of intangibles



0.2%



0.4%



0.2%



0.4%

Settlement of lawsuits



0.0%



0.0%



0.2%



0.0%

Impairment of assets



3.2%



20.3%



1.7%



9.2%

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



0.2%



0.0%



0.1%



0.0%

Gain on insurance



0.0%



0.0%



-0.3%



0.0%

Non-GAAP operating margin



25.9%



14.5%



21.8%



17.7%



















Reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities to free cash flow















Net cash provided by operating activities



$      10,972



$        1,708



$      17,246



$      11,981

Less: Maintenance capital expenditures



1,986



1,090



2,591



2,111

Free cash flow



$        8,986



$           618



$      14,655



$        9,870

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(in thousands)



























For the Three Months



For the Six Months







Ended March 31,



Ended March 31,







2021



2020



2021



2020

Revenues



















Nightclubs



$        30,787



$        31,367



$        55,984



$        69,226



Bombshells



13,135



8,803



26,141



19,153



Other



137



256



332



441







$        44,059



$        40,426



$        82,457



$        88,820





















Income (loss) from operations



















Nightclubs



$        10,468



$          2,284



$        18,963



$        16,040



Bombshells



3,142



688



5,859



2,259



Other



(139)



(146)



(214)



(331)



General corporate



(3,630)



(5,301)



(8,184)



(10,757)







$          9,841



$        (2,475)



$        16,424



$          7,211

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

NON-GAAP SEGMENT INFORMATION

($ in thousands)















































For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2021



For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2020





Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total



Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total

Income (loss) from operations



$     10,468



$       3,142



$        (139)



$     (3,630)



$       9,841



$       2,284



$          688



$        (146)



$     (5,301)



$     (2,475)

Amortization of intangibles



47



3



29



-



79



57



4



96



-



157

Settlement of lawsuits



(4)



-



5



-



1



-



-



-



-



-

Impairment of assets



1,401



-



-



-



1,401



7,965



245



-



-



8,210

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



14



47



-



30



91



(3)



-



-



(4)



(7)

Loss (gain) on insurance



32



-



-



(44)



(12)



-



-



-



(13)



(13)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$     11,958



$       3,192



$        (105)



$     (3,644)



$     11,401



$     10,303



$          937



$          (50)



$     (5,318)



$       5,872











































GAAP operating margin



34.0%



23.9%



-101.5%



-8.2%



22.3%



7.3%



7.8%



-57.0%



-13.1%



-6.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin



38.8%



24.3%



-76.6%



-8.3%



25.9%



32.8%



10.6%



-19.5%



-13.2%



14.5%

























































































For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2021



For the Six Months Ended March 31, 2020





Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total



Nightclubs



Bombshells



Other



Corporate



Total

Income (loss) from operations



$     18,963



$       5,859



$        (214)



$     (8,184)



$     16,424



$     16,040



$       2,259



$        (331)



$   (10,757)



$       7,211

Amortization of intangibles



94



7



57



-



158



114



8



191



-



313

Settlement of lawsuits



114



34



5



-



153



24



-



-



-



24

Impairment of assets



1,401



-



-



-



1,401



7,965



245



-



-



8,210

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



14



47



-



25



86



-



-



-



(37)



(37)

Gain on insurance



(165)



-



-



(44)



(209)



(20)



-



-



(13)



(33)

Non-GAAP operating income (loss)



$     20,421



$       5,947



$        (152)



$     (8,203)



$     18,013



$     24,123



$       2,512



$        (140)



$   (10,807)



$     15,688











































GAAP operating margin



33.9%



22.4%



-64.5%



-9.9%



19.9%



23.2%



11.8%



-75.1%



-12.1%



8.1%

Non-GAAP operating margin



36.5%



22.7%



-45.8%



-9.9%



21.8%



34.8%



13.1%



-31.7%



-12.2%



17.7%

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)































For the Three Months Ended



For the Six Months Ended









March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020



March 31, 2021



March 31, 2020

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES

















Net income (loss)



$                  6,032



$                 (3,493)



$                15,541



$                  2,141

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash

















provided by operating activities:



















Depreciation and amortization



2,117



2,257



4,140



4,461



Deferred income tax benefit



-



(1,005)



-



(1,155)



Loss (gain) on sale of businesses and assets



91



(6)



86



(36)



Impairment of assets



1,401



8,210



1,401



8,210



Unrealized loss on equity securities



34



62



67



134



Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs



50



68



101



129



Gain on debt extinguishment



(378)



-



(5,298)



-



Noncash lease expense



427



496



848



825



Gain on insurance



(44)



(13)



(294)



(33)



Doubtful accounts expense (reversal) on notes receivable



35



-



(58)



-



Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





















Accounts receivable



1,704



(428)



3,137



1,917





Inventories



(9)



4



(31)



(137)





Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets



369



1,275



1,494



2,840





Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities



(857)



(5,719)



(3,888)



(7,315)



Net cash provided by operating activities



10,972



1,708



17,246



11,981

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from sale of businesses and assets



8



54



8



105

Proceeds from insurance



44



13



294



945

Proceeds from notes receivable



35



46



61



403

Payments for property and equipment and intangible assets



(5,429)



(1,265)



(6,718)



(5,323)



Net cash used in investing activities



(5,342)



(1,152)



(6,355)



(3,870)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES

















Proceeds from debt obligations



2,176



562



2,176



880

Payments on debt obligations



(4,232)



(2,016)



(5,977)



(4,097)

Purchase of treasury stock



-



(2,047)



(1,794)



(8,488)

Payment of dividends



(360)



(368)



(720)



(647)

Payment of loan origination costs



(25)



-



(25)



-

Distribution to noncontrolling interests



-



(21)



-



(31)



Net cash used in financing activities



(2,441)



(3,890)



(6,340)



(12,383)

NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



3,189



(3,334)



4,551



(4,272)

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD



16,967



13,159



15,605



14,097

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD



$                20,156



$                  9,825



$                20,156



$                  9,825

 

RCI HOSPITALITY HOLDINGS, INC.

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



























March 31,



September 30,



March 31,









2021



2020



2020

ASSETS













Current assets













Cash and cash equivalents

$               20,156



$               15,605



$                 9,825



Accounts receivable, net

3,630



6,767



4,678



Current portion of notes receivable

214



201



675



Inventories

2,403



2,372



2,735



Prepaid expenses and other current assets

5,020



6,488



5,148



Assets held for sale

7,382



-



4,825





Total current assets

38,805



31,433



27,886

Property and equipment, net

175,153



181,383



182,234

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net

24,698



25,546



26,485

Notes receivable, net of current portion

2,892



2,908



4,087

Goodwill

45,686



45,686



47,109

Intangibles, net

73,070



73,077



74,251

Other assets

806



900



963







Total assets

$             361,110



$             360,933



$             363,015



















LIABILITIES AND EQUITY











Current liabilities













Accounts payable

$                 4,021



$                 4,799



$                 2,805



Accrued liabilities

12,321



14,573



8,671



Current portion of long-term debt, net

16,380



16,304



14,771



Current portion of operating lease liabilities

1,692



1,628



1,552





Total current liabilities

34,414



37,304



27,799

Deferred tax liability, net

20,390



20,390



20,503

Long-term debt, net of current portion and debt discount and issuance costs

116,032



125,131



125,669

Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion

24,583



25,439



26,275

Other long-term liabilities

357



362



374





Total liabilities

195,776



208,626



200,620



















Commitments and contingencies





























Equity















Preferred stock

-



-



-



Common stock

90



91



91



Additional paid-in capital

50,040



51,833



52,829



Retained earnings

115,811



100,797



109,703





Total RCIHH stockholders' equity

165,941



152,721



162,623



Noncontrolling interests

(607)



(414)



(228)





Total equity

165,334



152,307



162,395







Total liabilities and equity

$             361,110



$             360,933



$             363,015

 

