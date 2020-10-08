Ready, Set, Bake! King's Hawaiian Celebrates 70 Years By Teaming Up With Auli'i Cravalho And No Kid Hungry To Launch Charity Bake Sale Campaign

As part of Bake Sale for No Kid Hungry, King's Hawaiian Is Providing Up to Half a Million Meals to Kids in Need* and Inviting Everyone to Host "A (French) Toast to Breakfast" Fundraiser this Fall