DURHAM, N.C. and SAN FRANCISCO and NEWTOWN, Pa., July 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- commercetools, the next-generation commerce software company, Contentstack, a modern content management system (CMS), and EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading global provider of digital platform engineering and software development services, have taken the bakery industry high tech with a new headless commerce solution for Dawn Foods, a global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier. The B2B e-commerce solution gives Dawn Foods' retail bakery customers a fast and easy way to browse and order from the entire product catalog of donut mixes, gourmet chocolates, ready-to-serve cakes, frozen muffins, brownie mixes, icings, fillings, glazes and more. The 100-year-old company that started as a donut shop, today supplies bakeries worldwide with everything from mixed ingredients to fully-baked products and equipment.
With the new e-commerce solution formally announced on July 1, Dawn Foods' retail bakery customers can access their extensive product catalog, order with one click without having to enter shipping or billing information and access an online payment portal. Prior to the new solution, all interactions with bakeries happened by telephone or in person. The new solution is built on a microservices-based and responsive platform that works on mobile, tablet and desktop devices.
"Bakeries have felt the heat – literally – from trying to simplify processes while working long hours in 80+ degree kitchens and focusing on business resiliency during the pandemic," said Gireesh Sahukar, Senior Director of Digital Technology, Dawn Foods. "We partnered with experts from commercetools, Contentstack and EPAM Systems to help us develop the solution to make our bakery customers' lives easier and deliver them rich digital experiences that they've come to expect in their daily life."
The solution is built using commercetools' pioneering headless architecture and suite of APIs, which frees companies from the rigid restraints of traditional commerce platforms so that they can roll out modernized commerce experiences fast. With commercetools, enterprises can easily test new promotions and try out new business processes.
Dawn Foods paired commercetools with Contentstack, a CMS that's cloud-native, headless and easy-to-use. Content managers at Dawn Foods are able to use it daily for updating existing content, publishing new content, removing out-of-date content and making other site changes on the fly without intervention from the development team. Contentstack is the first headless CMS to enable business and IT to easily collaborate while enabling brands to provide modern, engaging customer experiences and personalized B2B journeys on any digital channel.
EPAM leveraged its expertise in cloud, headless and digital transformation to integrate all the pieces to bring the innovation solution to life quickly. Starting with experience design, EPAM's cross-functional consulting team used a human-centered design approach to create a seamless, intuitive user experience that was then developed and made real by EPAM's engineering team.
"Together, commercetools, Contentstack and EPAM created a top-notch technology experience for our customers that gives them a comprehensive, personalized digital experience that's easy to navigate and will give valuable time back to their day so they can focus on what they do best: running their business," added Sahukar.
This launch is phase one of the Dawn Foods digital journey. More technology innovations will be coming soon at shop.dawnfoods.com.
About commercetools
commercetools is the world's leading platform for next-generation B2C and B2B commerce. To break the market out of being restrained by legacy suites, commercetools invented a headless, API-first, multi-tenant SaaS commerce platform that is cloud-native and uses flexible microservices. Using modern development building blocks in a true cloud platform provided by commercetools, customers can deliver the best commerce experiences across every touchpoint on a large scale.
commercetools has offices across the US, Europe, and Asia Pacific, with headquarters in Germany. Since its founding in 2006, commercetools software has been implemented by Fortune 500 companies across industries, from retail to manufacturing and from telecommunications to fashion. More information at commercetools.com.
About Contentstack
Contentstack™ is a leading Content Management System (CMS) and Digital Experience Platform (DXP) that allows organizations to manage content across all digital channels and create amazing digital experiences. A pioneer in the headless CMS category, Contentstack effortlessly handles large-scale, complex, and mission-critical deployments, while supporting real-world enterprise business processes and team collaboration. Contentstack's customer satisfaction is the highest in the industry and it is the preferred API-first CMS for SAP Cloud. Marquee brands across the globe, including Best Buy, Chase, Holiday Inn, Icelandair, Morningstar, Express, Miami HEAT, Shell, and Walmart, choose Contentstack to power their omnichannel content, digital experiences, and personalized customer journeys. More information can be found at www.contentstack.com.
About EPAM Systems
Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its software engineering expertise to become a leading global product development, digital platform engineering, and top digital and product design agency. Through its 'Engineering DNA' and innovative strategy, consulting, and design capabilities, EPAM works in collaboration with its customers to deliver next-gen solutions that turn complex business challenges into real business outcomes. EPAM's global teams serve customers in more than 30 countries across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. As a recognized market leader in multiple categories among top global independent research agencies, EPAM was one of only four technology companies to appear on Forbes 25 Fastest Growing Public Tech Companies list every year of publication since 2013 and was the only IT services company featured on Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list of 2019. Learn more at www.epam.com and follow us on Twitter @EPAMSYSTEMS and LinkedIn.
About Dawn Food Products, Inc.
Global bakery manufacturer and ingredients supplier Dawn Foods has established itself as the premier bakery service provider, inspiring bakery success every day. Committed to delighting its customers around the world, Dawn Foods delivers the partnership, insights, innovations, products and bakery expertise that empowers them to achieve their aspirations. Headquartered in Jackson, Michigan, Dawn Foods partners with more than 40,000 artisanal and retail bakers, food service leaders and manufacturers located in more than 100 countries and has 4,000 Team Members globally. For 100 years, Dawn Foods has been a trusted advisor to its customers, helping drive their business forward. For more information about the company, its products and culture, please visit DawnFoods.com.
