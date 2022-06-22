RecipeLion's July/August 2022 issue includes 36 barbecue favorites, including flame-grilled meats and veggies, grilled and chilled sweets, and sippable summer sweets.
BOSTON, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network has released their July/August 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine, which includes 36 barbecue favorites, including flame-grilled meats and veggies, grilled and chilled sweets, and sippable summer sweets.
Recipes take advantage of seasonal produce with combinations such as the Grilled Chicken Caprese Sandwich and the Grilled Summer Squash and Red Onion with Feta.
Editor and Publisher Kim Mateus says, "Summer meals are all about relaxing with a cold drink and taking your time. These recipes are for those warm summer evenings when you wish the day would go on forever."
This issue of RecipeLion Magazine begins with more than a dozen unique and tasty recipes for grilled meats, kebabs, and burgers, like the Grilled Sonoran Hot Dog. This Mexican-inspired recipe brings new flavors to the barbecue classic, from smoky bacon to tangy banana peppers and citrusy cilantro.
In Grilled Veggies, readers can try Grilled Corn and Blue Cheese, which offers the contrasting flavors of sweet corn and sharp blue cheese crumbles. The section of Grilled and Chilled Sweets includes summer classics like the Peachy Keen Peach Cobbler and the tropical Grilled Watermelon and Pineapple Skewers. The issue closes with a refreshing selection of Icy Cold Drinks, such as the Herbal Dill Lemonade.
Some of the additional recipes in this issue include:
- Spicy Lime Grilled Tequila Chicken: This marinade combines the vibrant and irresistible flavors of lime, tequila, and a handful of fresh herbs that can be easily found in a pantry or home garden.
- Grilled Bacon and Brussels Sprout Kabobs: Grilling brings out the naturally sweet and nutty flavors of Brussels sprouts, made even more delicious with that hint of smokiness.
- Sweet Grilled Pineapple: Inch-thick pineapple slices are immersed in extra-virgin olive oil and honey, which gives them a more distinct, savory sweetness that mellows down the pineapple's natural tang.
- Rhubarb Tea: The flavor of rhubarb as a tea is a refreshing change from the usual fruit teas. It's especially good when made fresh with homegrown rhubarb.
In total, the July/August 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine offers readers 36 recipes ideal for summer barbecues. From sweet desserts to savory sides to satisfying main dishes, these recipes go well beyond the typical burgers and dogs of most cookouts.
View the July/August 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine now.
About RecipeLion Magazine: RecipeLion Magazine is all about creating and adapting recipes so even the busiest cooks can successfully make tasty and delicious dinners. All recipes are guaranteed to be family-friendly, tested for ease of preparation, tested to ensure deliciousness, and guaranteed to include readily available ingredients.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
