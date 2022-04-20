RecipeLion's May/June 2022 issue includes 43 sweet and savory salad and dressing recipes
BOSTON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Food Gardening Network has released their May/June 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine, which includes 43 sweet and savory salad and dressing recipes that celebrate the bounty of spring fruits and vegetables.
Recipes include classics like the Waldorf salad and Caesar salad, as well as unique combinations like Basil-Watermelon salad or Roasted Beet, Peach, and Goat Cheese salad.
Editor and Publisher Kim Mateus says, "That extra sunshine of spring and early summer makes a fresh garden salad feel like the right choice. The season is perfect for lunches on the back porch or a light dinner around the picnic table."
This issue of RecipeLion Magazine begins with eight salad dressing recipes, including a homemade Green Goddess dressing recipe and a Roasted Red Pepper and Shallot dressing.
In Sweet and Savory Salads, readers can choose from Dandelion Greens Salad with Dandelion Fritters or Strawberry Spinach salad, among others. The Salad Classics section includes a Traditional Greek Cucumber Salad, while readers can find recipes for a Wheat Berry salad or a Fresh Grilled Mexican Street Corn salad in the Lettuce-Free Salads section.
Some of the additional recipes in this issue include:
- Creamy Pumpkin Seed Dressing: This recipe provides a delicious mix of sweet, salty, tangy, earthy, and creamy with that extra punch of garlic. Roasted pumpkin seeds add a subtle but delightful smoky flavor underneath that creamy goodness.
- Easy Cucumber Salad with Dill: The tangy, pickled flavor in this salad comes from no less than three vinegars, plus fresh dill and the bright, spicy red onion slices. The dill brings everything together, adding texture, visual interest, and that distinctive dill flavor.
- Double Pea and Feta Salad: Two types of peas give this salad its distinct texture. The plump, crisp pods of sugar snap peas easily make this a crunchy snack. Meanwhile, the shelled English peas bring a playfulness to the dish, making it a treat to savor.
- Lemon Sage Pasta Salad: Homegrown veggies can seem a lot sweeter because they're fresh, but the citrusy combo of sage and lemons balances the sweetness out. Parmesan cheese gives this dish an added salty touch, while the butter and olive oil brightens up the colorful ensemble.
In total, the May/June 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine offers readers 43 salads and dressings recipes, ranging from light sides to filling dinner salads. Readers will find dessert salads that highlight fresh fruits and savory salads that rely on the simple and rich flavors of spring and summer produce.
View the May/June 2022 issue of RecipeLion Magazine now.
About RecipeLion Magazine: RecipeLion Magazine is all about creating and adapting recipes so even the busiest cooks can successfully make tasty and delicious dinners. All recipes are guaranteed to be family-friendly, tested for ease of preparation, tested to ensure deliciousness, and guaranteed to include readily available ingredients.
About Food Gardening Network: Food Gardening Network was founded by home food gardeners and for home food gardeners—the mission is to serve gardeners with tips, tools, advice, and recipes for growing and enjoying good food at home. During the Covid-19 pandemic that began in 2020, it became apparent that home food gardening would grow beyond a hobby for many home gardeners. Food Gardening Network launched in January of 2021 as an all-encompassing resource for gardeners of all skill levels, with in-depth articles on planning, planting, maintaining, and harvesting home garden crops. Food Gardening Network also includes easy-to-prepare recipes so home gardeners can enjoy the fruits of their labors in delicious, creative ways.
Contact: To request complimentary press access to Food Gardening Network and RecipeLion Magazine, or to speak with a member of our team, please contact Christy Page at Christy@Mequoda.com or (617) 217-2559. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and Pinterest on @FoodGardeningNW and on Facebook @FoodGardeningNetwork.
Media Contact
Christy Page, Food Gardening Network, 617-217-2559, christy@mequoda.com
SOURCE Food Gardening Network