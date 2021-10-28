MANCHESTER, N.H., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Red Arrow Diner recently took a much-needed break to celebrate its staff members. All four locations in Concord, Londonderry, Manchester, and Nashua closed for the entire day so employees and their guests could attend a company-wide staff appreciation barbeque.
Employees celebrating milestones with the company – including 20+, 15, 10, and five-year anniversaries – were specially recognized. The five-hour event was the first annual employee appreciation for the Red Arrow Diner and featured food, beverages, and activities, such as a cornhole tournament, sumo suits, dunk tank and more. In addition, management raffled off $5,000.00 in $100 increments to present employees.
"Let's be honest – the past 18 months have been brutal and not the roller coaster ride any of us could have anticipated – or ever wished for. But we couldn't have made it through without the support each of you have given us," said Carol Lawrence, Co-Owner and President, Red Arrow Diner, during remarks to the employees. "Your flexibility and willingness to pivot throughout every challenge COVID-19 has thrown our way have made us able to stay open and successful. You are a testament to what the Red Arrow Diner stands for: excellent customer service, fabulous food, and lifelong friendships."
Planning has already begun for next year's employee appreciation event, which will be held during the Red Arrow Diner's 100th year of operation. For more information about the Red Arrow, visit http://www.redarrowdiner.com.
About the Red Arrow Diner
A privately-held company based in Manchester, New Hampshire, the Red Arrow Diner operates restaurants in Concord, Manchester, Londonderry and Nashua. Each Red Arrow Diner location is a 24-hour diner and serves over 500,000 breakfasts annually. In addition to being named Business of the Year in 2019 by Business NH Magazine, the Red Arrow Diner has been featured on various nationally broadcasted television and radio shows, including the Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, NBC's JEOPARDY!, and SiriusXM political channels Patriot (125) and Progress (127), as well as national publications, such as USA Today and the Food Network Magazine. Additionally, the Red Arrow is an active community supporter with countless volunteer hours, pro bono promotions, and financial donations. For information about the Red Arrow Diner, visit http://www.redarrowdiner.com.
