ORLANDO, Fla., April 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- While date night may look different these days, Red Lobster® is serving up some much-needed inspiration to ensure romance doesn't fall by the wayside. Whether you're figuring out virtual dating or swapping out sweatpants for a fancy date night in, Red Lobster has everything you need to re-create the in-restaurant dining experience, including NEW Date Night Deals as well as a special playlist and unique Zoom backgrounds.
For those having a virtual date night, Red Lobster is transporting guests to their favourite Red Lobster restaurant with downloadable Zoom backgrounds and setting the mood with a curated Spotify playlist – all of which can be found directly on Red Lobster's website.
For guests dining together, there are three craveable Date Night Deals to choose from, each of which come with a choice of appetizer, entrée for two, family-size side and delicious desserts – and, of course, all meals are accompanied by four warm, buttery Red Lobster Signature Biscuits.
- Lobster Date Night:
- Appetizers (Choose 1): Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip
- Entrées: Two Maritime lobster tails
- Family-Size Sides (Choose 1): Green Beans, Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Sea-Salted French Fries
- Desserts (Choose 2): Chocolate Wave, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
- Surf & Turf Date Night:
- Appetizers (Choose 1): Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip
- Entrées: Two Maritime lobster tails and two 10oz. fire-grilled New York strip steaks
- Family-Size Sides (Choose 1): Green Beans, Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Sea-Salted French Fries
- Desserts (Choose 2): Chocolate Wave, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
- Ultimate Date Night:
- Appetizers (Choose 1): Island Jumbo Coconut Shrimp, Mozzarella Cheesesticks, Lobster-Artichoke-and-Seafood Dip
- Entrées: Two tender Maritime lobster tails, wild-caught Canadian snow crab legs, Red Lobster's signature hand-crafted savoury garlic shrimp and Walt's Favourite Shrimp. Served with rice.
- Family-Size Sides (Choose 1): Green Beans, Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Sea-Salted French Fries
- Desserts (Choose 2): Chocolate Wave, Vanilla Bean Cheesecake
Order Red Lobster To Go for pickup to enjoy freshly prepared seafood from the comfort of home.
About Red Lobster Seafood Co.
Red Lobster is the world's largest and most-loved seafood restaurant company, headquartered in Orlando, Fla. With a proud heritage and an even brighter future, Red Lobster is focused on serving the highest quality, freshly prepared seafood that is traceable, sustainable and responsibly-sourced. To learn more about Red Lobster's sourcing standards and where the seafood we serve comes from, please visit http://www.redlobster.ca/seafoodwithstandards. To learn more about Red Lobster, including locations and menu options, please visit http://www.redlobster.ca or find us on Facebook or Twitter.
