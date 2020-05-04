ORLANDO, Fla., May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mother's Day is right around the corner, and this year Red Lobster® is helping to ensure moms everywhere feel loved and appreciated, even while social distancing. Whether loved ones are physically together or celebrating virtually, Red Lobster is releasing the perfect offerings for the special occasion, including at-home brunch recipes featuring the iconic Red Lobster Signature Biscuits™, custom-designed Mother's Day e-cards and NEW Celebration Meal Deals, available starting this week.
While many across the country are restricted from going out shopping for the holiday, Red Lobster has created fun and quirky Mother's Day e-cards – available on Red Lobster's website – for guests to send to Mom via email, share on social media or print out and drop off on doorsteps. To really show the love, in addition to the e-card, guests can also give Mom a cheesy and buttery treat by ordering a dozen Red Lobster Signature Biscuits through RedLobster.ca, for pickup.
For guests looking to impress Mom and create the 'mother' of all brunch spreads from their own kitchen, Red Lobster is sharing four at-home recipes featuring the beloved Red Lobster Signature Biscuits, all of which are unique takes on brunch classics. All of the below mom-inspired recipes can be downloaded on Red Lobster's website and made at home after ordering Red Lobster Signature Biscuits To Go or using the mix, available online.
- Signature Biscuit Bloody Mary – What Mother's Day is complete without a cocktail? Wow Mom with a Bloody Mary she will be talking about until next Mother's Day.
- Signature Biscuit Waffles – Sweet and savory waffles are sure to make Mom tear up, especially when made from scratch using Cheddar Bay Biscuit mix.
- Signature Biscuit Bacon, Egg & Cheese – This breakfast sandwich just went up a notch thanks Red Lobster's delicious Signature Biscuits.
- Mixed Berry Signature Biscuit Shortcakes – Show off your cooking skills by making this classic favourite in your own kitchen, featuring delicious berries and ice cream.
Order Red Lobster To Go for pickup to enjoy freshly prepared seafood and Red Lobster Signature Biscuits from the comfort of home.
