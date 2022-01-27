PASO ROBLES, Calif., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Scooter Deli today announced it has been recognized as a 2021 Travelers' Choice award winner for American and deli cuisine. This achievement celebrates businesses that consistently deliver fantastic experiences to travelers around the globe, having earned great traveler reviews on Tripadvisor over the last 12 months. As challenging as the past year was, Red Scooter Deli stood out by continuously delighting customers.
"We are honored to receive this award, and to be the second most recommended restaurant/café in Paso Robles. We may be a small shop, but we make and deliver over 500 orders per day," says Stephanie Johnston, Owner of Red Scooter Deli. "I'm proud of my staff for always working hard to deliver on quality food and customer service. I am also privileged to have such a devoted customer base that kept us thriving in the community throughout the ups and downs these past couple of years."
"Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Travelers' Choice Awards," said Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor. "I know the past year has been extremely challenging for tourism businesses. What has impressed me is how businesses adapted to these challenges, implementing new cleanliness measures, adding social distancing guidelines, and utilizing technology to prioritize guest safety. The Travelers' Choice Awards highlight the places that are consistently excellent - delivering quality experiences time and time again even while navigating changing customer expectations and new ways of working. Based on a full year of reviews from customers, this award speaks to the great service and experience you provided guests in the midst of a pandemic."
To see reviews and popular dishes from Red Scooter Deli, visit https://www.tripadvisor.com/Restaurant_Review-g32861-d3727447-Reviews-Red_Scooter_Deli-Paso_Robles_San_Luis_Obispo_County_California.html.
###
About Red Scooter Deli
Female owned and operated, founded in 2010, Red Scooter Deli is a casual café known for its elevated deli sandwiches, soups, salads, and desserts. In addition to dine-in and take-out service, Red Scooter Deli also offers catering with a selection of sandwich trays, box lunches, desserts and more. Red Scooter Deli is a pillar in Paso Robles wine country and Central Coast food scene. To learn more about Red Scooter Deli go to https://www.redscooterdeli.com/.
About Tripadvisor
Tripadvisor, the world's largest travel platform*, helps hundreds of millions of travelers each month** make every trip their best trip. Travelers across the globe use the Tripadvisor site and app to browse more than 878 million reviews and opinions of 8.8 million accommodations, restaurants, experiences, airlines and cruises. Whether planning or on a trip, travelers turn to Tripadvisor to compare low prices on hotels, flights and cruises, book popular tours and attractions, as well as reserve tables at great restaurants. Tripadvisor, the ultimate travel companion, is available in 49 markets and 28 languages.
Media Contact
Whitney Kendrick, Red Scooter Deli, 4803223471, info@redscooterdeli.com
SOURCE Red Scooter Deli