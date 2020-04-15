BOCA RATON, Fla., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The fastest growing Sports Nutrition Company, REDCON1, announced a donation last week of over 20,000 protein bars (whole-food meal replacement MRE® Bars and B.A.R. Breakfast at the Ready®) to the local healthcare, food bank and first responder organizations including Boca Helping Hands, the Delray Beach Medical Center, and surrounding police and fire departments to help support the South Florida community during the COVID-19 pandemic (watch the video here).
REDCON1 is best known for its high-performing and award-winning sports nutrition supplements. By industry insiders, REDCON1 is known for being the fastest growing sports nutrition company in history. But, by the company founders, employees and others close to the brand, REDCON1 is known as a mission driven company with philanthropy and charity at its core.
"THE HIGHEST STATE OF READINESS has been our mantra since we started the brand four years ago, but it now feels more like a true battle cry that the entire world can get behind. In these uncertain times we are currently facing, be it for ourselves, our families, our neighbors and our fellow humans, we must all be at our highest state of readiness to face the challenges that we now experience on any given day. The nurses, doctors and first responders are on the frontline of this war with an invisible enemy and we want to do our part in helping them remain fueled, healthy and at their highest state of readiness as they put themselves in harm's way for the rest of us." — Eric Hart, President of REDCON1
As an essential business, REDCON1 sees it as its responsibility to provide help the best way it knows how: by providing nutritious, convenient, ready to eat protein products to people and groups that are working tirelessly to keep communities safe and well. REDCON1's MRE® Bars are quick and convenient, nutrient dense meal-replacement bars with 20g of protein from whole food sources such as beef, chicken, and salmon protein. The brand's B.A.R. Breakfast at the Ready® provide a protein-packed breakfast or snack with 20g of whey protein with flavors inspired by popular breakfast cereals.
"One thing is for certain, the groups of people that put their lives on the line, every single day, to keep us safe and fight for our health and wellness have embodied THE HIGHEST STATE OF READINESS more than any group of people I've ever seen. Of course, I'm talking about the doctors, nurses, first responders and other organizations that are working around the clock to help the community, despite the threats they personally may face." – Eric Hart, President of REDCON1
REDCON1's COVID-related local donations will continue. The company is prepared to fulfill requests from the Delray Medical for additional bars for its more than 1,000 staff members and is working on donating 5,760 bars to Boca Regional Hospital. REDCON1 is also seeking out other hospitals, police, testing facilities and first responders that are in need.
In addition, this weekend REDCON1 is running a BOGO deal on its website www.redcon1.com and will donate an equal amount of MRE® Bars or B.A.R. Breakfast at the Ready® bars that are purchased. Buy a bar, and REDCON1 will donate a bar. Buy a box of bars, and REDCON1 will donate a box of bars.
About REDCON1
REDCON1 is a mission-based company founded on a simple principle - create the highest quality supplements for people who train, for people that need to be at their best. REDCON1 offers supplements and apparel that appeal to everyone, from serious athletes to beginners. Its strong military branding is highlighted by more than 9,000 Tier Operators around the world, many of which are currently serving with or are retired from the United States Armed Forces. The products feature effective formulas that deliver real results, while building a true brand that stands for transparency, hard-work, honesty, and integrity. REDCON1 products can be found in the United States Military on bases worldwide, DICK'S SPORTING GOODS, Meijer, GOLD'S GYM, XSPORT FITNESS, iHerb, 5 Star Nutrition, Total Nutrition, Kroger, HEB, Academy Sports, Hy-vee, Vitamin Shoppe, GNC, Bodybuilding.com, Muscle & Strength, and Amazon, along with thousands of brick and mortar stores nationwide. The brand is also available in over 80 countries worldwide and continues to grow rapidly.
