DENVER, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- RefiJet, one of the nation's fastest-growing auto loan refinancing companies, is capitalizing on its growth to benefit those in need. The latest effort comes as RefiJet employees participated in a campaign to feed 1,000 families for an entire month.
In partnership with Project Our Town, 90 employees packaged soup to donate as part of the first community outreach effort under RefiJet's new Culture Club organization.
"It has always been RefiJet's priority to put our customers, our community, and our employees first," said Ashley Misner, RefiJet's Director of Marketing. "Our business has grown so rapidly in recent years, and we felt Culture Club was the perfect way to stay connected with our core values, no matter our size. This soup drive is just the beginning of what we can do beyond the value we provide in our everyday work."
Those core values include integrity, respect, accountability, compliance, collaboration, passion, and appreciation — all highlighted when forming Culture Club as a partnership between different company departments.
In three hours of community work, RefiJet employees came together to package 4,500 pounds of beans, leading to 36,000 servings of bean soup. That effort included contributions from remote employees, who received supplies to help off-site.
This comes as the company experiences rapid development, both in national reach and staff size at home. Since 2017, RefiJet has grown from 32 employees to a staff of more than 160 people. With that, they believe, comes a renewed responsibility to provide a positive work environment and community support.
"We're thrilled with the steps our team has taken to become a leader in the auto refinancing industry, but we're especially proud of the standards our employees set every day," said David Sunshine, RefiJet's Co-Founder and Managing Partner. "It is clear that when talented and dedicated people commit to a cause, they can do amazing things. That's what we saw with this food drive, and it's what we see every day in the office."
RefiJet is the highest-rated auto refinancing company in the industry, based on customer satisfaction ratings and reviews. The company has invested in its Denver home, doubling its office space as the staff continues to find ways to help customers and community.
About RefiJet
A Denver, Colorado-based company, RefiJet provides a nationwide vehicle loan refinance program for consumers across different credit tiers who want to refinance to lower monthly payments, lower the interest rate, or get a better loan structure. RefiJet works with a variety of lenders, so it specializes in offering consumers the best deal for which they qualify. For more information, please visit RefiJet.com or RefiJet.com/es.
